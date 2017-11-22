Home > Most Recent

Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters

The alleged racist threat was over Waters' criticisms of Trump.

NewsOne Staff

A self-professed Trump supporter allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Rep Maxine Waters in a racist voicemail over the congresswoman’s stern criticisms of the president, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“If you continue to make threats toward the president, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ’cause we’ll kill you,” Anthony Scott Lloyd, 44, of San Pedro, California, said in the October 22 voicemail, according to an arrest affidavit, left at her Washington, D.C., office last month. Lloyd was arrested on November 9, but later released because he “didn’t intent to harm” Waters, he told a FBI agent who interviewed him.

A talk radio report that mentioned a few of Waters’ remarks about Trump prompted Lloyd’s racist-filled fury. A staff member in Waters’ office contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, which referred the allegations to the FBI, according to the LA Times.

Lloyd’s phone call was transcribed in the FBI’s affidavit, LA Weekly reported.

“We’ll kill you,” the transcript reads. “You can call the FBI, you can call the NSA, you can call whoever the f**k you want and report this and try to get a surge or some kind of f**king phone number. B***h, if you do it again, you’re dead. You’re a f**king dead ass n–.”

Recent threats issued against Waters follow a startling pattern of racist attacks from Trump supporters against Blacks who lambaste the president. Waters, however, was shocked by the alleged threats surrounding Lloyd.

“My district is very diverse, and though we don’t always agree, my constituents would never threaten me,” Waters said in a statement released by her office. “We are collectively focused on the progress, safety, and security of our communities.”

Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable president Earl Ofari Hutchinson said the case is an important one.

“The indictment sends the strong message that racial hate crimes are taken seriously and will be prosecuted,” he wrote in an email to LA Weekly. “This action is now more important than ever given the recent L.A. County Commission on Human Relations report that white nationalist and hate crimes are again on the rise against African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims. This is a tense and dangerous climate in which some individuals an commit acts of violence against people of color and those of different sexual and religious persuasions.

If convicted, Lloyd faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison. His next court date is slated for December 7.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly

