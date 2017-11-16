Home > SoBeautiful

Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Step Out In Red For The HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Party

Hello Beautiful Staff

Last night at the HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal Party in Los Angeles, two of film industry’s Black queens graced the red carpet.

Issa Rae and Octavia Spencer

Source: Getty / Getty

Insecure creator, Issa Rae and Hidden Figures star, Octavia Spencer both chose to be bold and bright in red.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association And InStyle Celebrate The 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Issa Rae went for a pink and red color block wearing Spring 2018 Brandon Maxwell sleeveless high neck gown with a belted waist.

Moet Celebrates The 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globes Award Season

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

She wore her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a nudish-brown lip. Issa was styled by Jason Rembert.

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Shape Of Water' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Octavia Spencer stayed true to Tadashi Shoji (she wears this designer almost exclusively on the red carpet), with a cold shoulder, red tea length dress with chiffon.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association And InStyle Celebrate The 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Shape Of Water' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Shape Of Water' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

She went for a monochromatic look, pairing the dress with red shoes (loving the tie in the back) and a red clutch. She also went for red drop earrings.

The ladies look lovely! Tell us what you think of their outfits in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Octavia Spencer Is Laced In High Fashion For Venice Film Festival

Issa Rae’s Cover Girl Ad Is Melanated Beauty In Film Form

GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel

Mara Hoffman - Runway - New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter2017/18

TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017

30 photos Launch gallery

TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017

Continue reading Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Step Out In Red For The HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Party

TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017

Fall into fashion and style with the latest trends to keep you looking haute as the temperatures cool down all winter long. We're presenting you with the top 7 trends that you're going to want to add to your closet. Click through our gallery for fun furs, oversized suits, sock booties, and all the colors that everyone will be wearing.

Black celebrities , black fashion , black women , Brandon Maxwell , fashion , Issa Rae , Octavia Spencer , red carpet , style , tadashi shoji

Just Added
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement
Turn issues that may arise during the Super Bowl into teachable moments for kids
Stay Woke! Colin Kaepernick Told GQ He Only Wanted To Wear Black Designers
Mudbound Character Posters
Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music To Get Through Heartache
6 photos2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'Molly's Game' Premiere
#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Releasing's 'When The Bough Breaks' - Arrivals
VOTE: Who Is HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2017?
Smiling student
Watch This Little Black Queen Give Us A ‘Naomi Campbell Walk’ On The Runway
Premiere Of New Line Cinema's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Arrivals
Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover: “I Am Speaking From The Place I Am Today”
Issa Rae and Octavia Spencer
Issa Rae & Octavia Spencer Step Out In Red For The HFPA-In Style Golden Globe Ambassador Party
Trending US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Democrats Introduce Documents To Begin Impeachment Of Trump
Trending R&B Super Jam
Tyrese’s Ex Wants Him To Get A Mental Evaluation + He Says He’s Broke
Trending New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Mariah Carey Cancels Tour Dates Due To Upper Respiratory Infection
30 photosMara Hoffman - Runway - New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter2017/18
TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
More Tea: Evelyn Braxton Details Years of Alleged Abuse In Tamar & Vince’s Marriage
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two New Lead Roles
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - October 26, 2015
PREACH! Stephanie Mills Sounds Off About The Whitewashing of R&B Music And The Kardashians
Wimbledon Champions Dinner - Red Carpet Arrivals
REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow