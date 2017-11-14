Home > SoBeautiful

GET THE LOOK: Mashup Your Menswear Style With A Feminine Flair Like Lala Anthony

Hello Beautiful Staff
Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

Lala Anthony attended Glamour Women Of The Year Awards wearing a black double breasted tuxedo Moschino dress with a thigh high split. HAUTE!

2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

The Power actress paired the look with one strap clear pumps with a black toe. We’re loving the bold red lip and all black nails to accentuate the look!

Whether you want to splurge, spend, or save, we have you covered! Get the tuxedo dress look, just like Lala.

SPLURGE:

This Moschino dress is definitely mo’ money and while you can’t get this exact dress, we found some pretty luxurious options for you. This $798.00 Brooks Brothers Double Breasted Tuxedo Dress is professionally perfect for the office. Close that meeting in style!

Winter white and ivory are the rage this season and we are loving this $425.00 ivory Rachel Zoe Tuxedo Dress. Note: those pockets are faux so carry a clutch!

SPEND:

Go for a more military feel with this $102.99 Anne Klein double breasted tuxedo dress. The button details on this dress are eye catching and the notched lapels are extra smart.

For our plus size readers: Eloquii created this $139.90 cinched waist double breasted short sleeve tuxedo dress. They also have a $139.90 long sleeve tuxedo dress in a cute wrap silhouette.

SAVE:

Not sure you want to invest in the tuxedo dress? You don’t have to! MissGuided as a $68.00 tuxedo dress that is a great length for work but still works for after 5. Pair with some fishnet stockings to set off the ensemble. For $9 more, you can indulge in this black velvet option and really winterize your look.

Share your tuxedo dress looks with us! Tag us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter.

