GET THE LOOK: Mashup Your Menswear Style With A Feminine Flair Like Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony attended Glamour Women Of The Year Awards wearing a black double breasted tuxedo Moschino dress with a thigh high split. HAUTE!

The Power actress paired the look with one strap clear pumps with a black toe. We’re loving the bold red lip and all black nails to accentuate the look!

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017💫💫thank you @cindi_leive & @glamourmag for such an inspiring event. I’m honored to be here. Ready to conquer the world!! #GlamourWOTY A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Whether you want to splurge, spend, or save, we have you covered! Get the tuxedo dress look, just like Lala.

SPLURGE:

This Moschino dress is definitely mo’ money and while you can’t get this exact dress, we found some pretty luxurious options for you. This $798.00 Brooks Brothers Double Breasted Tuxedo Dress is professionally perfect for the office. Close that meeting in style!

Winter white and ivory are the rage this season and we are loving this $425.00 ivory Rachel Zoe Tuxedo Dress. Note: those pockets are faux so carry a clutch!

SPEND:

Go for a more military feel with this $102.99 Anne Klein double breasted tuxedo dress. The button details on this dress are eye catching and the notched lapels are extra smart.

For our plus size readers: Eloquii created this $139.90 cinched waist double breasted short sleeve tuxedo dress. They also have a $139.90 long sleeve tuxedo dress in a cute wrap silhouette.

SAVE:

Not sure you want to invest in the tuxedo dress? You don’t have to! MissGuided as a $68.00 tuxedo dress that is a great length for work but still works for after 5. Pair with some fishnet stockings to set off the ensemble. For $9 more, you can indulge in this black velvet option and really winterize your look.

Share your tuxedo dress looks with us! Tag us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter.

