GET THE LOOK: Fantasia Shows Us A Button Down And Jeans Is Always In Style

Fantasia posted the perfect, casual yet clean Fall ensemble to Instagram.

Carolina girl, that's my pedigree. Tiptoed through the traps that they set for me.. #RockSoul A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

The singer was styling on ’em in a printed, asymmetrical, pussy bow button down Angelys Balek top and a pair of $149.00 Good American ‘Good Waist crop‘ jeans (they run large in sizes 0-6, so size down). She accented with quilted booties (because those boots are made for walking!). Get similar sock booties for $129.95 by Steve Madden and be on trend all season.

We’re loving this look on the North Carolina native. Would you wear it? Tell us in the comment section!

