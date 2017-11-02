Home > SoBeautiful

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look

Musu Bangura

I'm a part-time freelancer exploring the world of blogging to write about starting fresh after life has thrown its curve balls. I also provide writing services such as content writing and proofreading.

There’s business casual, business formal and Michelle Obama‘s “business fierce” look. The former First Lady appeared at the Hyde Park Academy with Prince Harry for the initial Obama Summit Foundation where she rocked a pair of Michael Kor slacks and a Stella McCartney blouse.

The $850 Michael Kor slacks came in a plaid pattern with flare around the ankles. Michelle’s light blue Damiane shirt from Stella McCartney‘s Winter collection can be yours for $645.

You can definitely achieve this classy business look without spending as much while still getting the same end result of business fierce look! Check out these Ann Taylor Madison Cut style trousers for $109 that can be paired with a blue or black top. Also look at these Nine West trousers that are currently on sale for $59! The Charter Club Plus-Size pants bring out all the sexy and curves for $49.

If you want to get away from the traditional button-down blouse when it comes to pairing it with business slacks like Michelle did, this Brooks Brothers Wool-Yak Cashmere Sweater for $198 will go nicely with the plaid slacks. If you want to do a darker shade of blue, ASOS has a funnel neck top for $48.

Top of this simple stylish look with a set of silver hoop earrings and pumps of your favorite color. You’ll turn heads for all the right reasons!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel

GET THE LOOK: Tamar Braxton Looks Cute In A Camo Jumpsuit

GET THE LOOK: Every Outfit Rihanna Has Worn Overseas To Her Fenty Beauty Launch

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

14 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Continue reading GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

First Lady Michelle Obama , get the look , michael kors , stella mc

Just Added
Caution Tape
Black Woman Visciously Attacked After Rejecting The Advances Of Cat Callers
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Rogue Twitter Employee Made America Great Again By Disabling Trump’s Account For 11 Minutes
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish: ‘Everytime I Get A Job, Another Little Black Girl’s Dreams May Come True’
7 photosMudbound Character Posters
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mudbound’ Character Posters
Trending 2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Prayers Up! Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Accident
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Inauguration Backlash Played A Factor In Her Miscarriage
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'
Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving Too Fast With Engagement
2017 Revolt Music Conference
5 Inspiring & Monumental Moments From RMC 2017
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Introducing Phae-Mar: Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore Make It Instagram Official?
Baby Phat Sneaker Launch Party Hosted by Kimora Lee Simmons
Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Comes Out As Bisexual In New Essay
Instagram
All It Took Was Instagram: 19-Year Old Lands Major Modeling Contract After Homecoming Photo Goes Viral
The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama
GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Business Fierce Look
Chris Brown Album Release Pop Up For 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon'
Meagan Good Checks Fan Who Says ‘True Christians’ Don’t Celebrate Halloween
Woman passing perfume in the body
TRIED IT: Sexual Sugar By Michel Germain Is A Delectable Olfactory Experience
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships
14 photosAfrican young adult man
Presenting The Bearded Bae’s Of Shea Moisture’s Newest Ad