White House Officials Expect Betsy DeVos To Resign Soon

The only thing better than this is if she does it immediately...don't waste time.

Danielle Jennings

They’re dropping like flies in the Trump White House and it’s the only thing that makes this ridiculous presidency even slightly satisfying. It’s being widely reported that controversial Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is expected to resign pretty soon after months of very unstable leadership.

It seems that every week someone from the Trump administration is either fired or quits, as the current White House is imploding before the country’s eyes. Now the latest member of the Trump crew to be on their way out is Betsy DeVos, who has courted one controversy after the next since she took office. Salon has the inside scoop that states that White House officials are expecting her resignation any day now.

Via Salon:

A sprawling Politico profile outlines a troubled U.S. Department of Education under the shaky leadership of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Thomas Toch, director of independent education think tank FutureEd, told Politico that DeVos was ignorant of the job’s constraints when she accepted it and insiders are already preparing for her to vacate the position. “She can’t fill her senior staff slots,” he said. “Morale is terrible at the department.”

DeVos was roundly criticized for her lack of basic knowledge about education policy during the confirmation hearing process. She blames President Donald Trump’s transition team, claiming she was “undercoached.”

Toch wasn’t done with his assessment of DeVos leaving the White House and her lack of capability at her job. “I’ll tell you, in Washington education circles, the conversation is already about the post-DeVos landscape, because the assumption is she won’t stay long,” Toch told Politico. “I think she’s been probably one of the most ineffective people to ever hold the job.”

Reports also go on to note that fellow employees who work in the Department of Education with DeVos view her as ineffective and deterred from seeking major changes after discovering the limits of her power.

Hopefully her resignation announcement will come sooner rather than later…and she can take #45 with her.

 

#BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar

Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body Criticism

