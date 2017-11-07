New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

New Year’s Eve 2017 In Times Square

Photo by New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Trending
Home > HelloBuzz

Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body Criticism

Reportedly, the surgery occured in October in Beverly Hills.

Danielle Jennings

Celebrities are victims of body-shaming and harsh critiques just like the normal, average citizen, which can bring out insecurities and self-consciousness in even the strongest individuals. Allegedly Mariah Carey was so upset regarding the criticism about her weight, that she recently underwent weight-loss surgery.

It’s being reported by Page Six that superstar Mariah Carey had gastric sleeve surgery back in October after being unable to handle the harsh opinions, critiques and body-shaming she received due to her supposed weight gain. The procedure was reportedly performed in Beverly Hills by one of the country’s top surgeons.

A source close to Carey, told Page Six that “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers.”

The report goes into further detail about what initially caused Carey’s weight gain, citing increased late-night eating and cocktails after shows with current boyfriend and back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka. Things are apparently looking up after the surgery, as the source says “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.”

Meanwhile, just last week Carey officially parted ways with her controversial manager Stella Bulochnikov after almost three years of working together. Currently boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has taken over the day-to-day responsibilities of being Carey’s manager.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’

Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots Of Time With Tamar After Split

celebrity news , celebrity weight loss , Entertainment News , mariah carey , music news

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body Criticism

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million
6 photosUS-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
Lisa Nicole Cloud & Mariah Huq of Married To Medicine
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud And Her Husband Back Together?
#MeToo: Producer At ‘The Root’ Accuses John Singleton And Jesse Jackson Of Sexual Harassment

Danielle Young says that she experienced unwanted advances from both these powerful and influential Black men.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
She’s Still Our Shero! Woman Fired After Giving Trump’s Motorcade The Middle Finger
25 photos14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
6 Black Candidates Poised To Make History On Election Day 2017

Several intriguing races this election season have taken center stage and include African-American candidates.
The Made Man Awards 2017
Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Nuptials
EUROPE-MIGRANTS-LIBYA-ITALY-NGO
26 Girls Migrating From Nigeria And Niger, Found Dead At Sea
Trending US-POLITICS-CPAC
White House Officials Are Expecting Betsy DeVos' Resignation
Trending New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Gastric Sleeve Surgery For Weight Loss
Trending DMX
DMX Will Be ‘In The Dog House’ With New Reality Show
Thurgood Marshall Law Students
#BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar
BET Awards 2011 - Arrivals
Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots of Time With Tamar After Split
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Hmmm…Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall 2018