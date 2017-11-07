Home > ThinkBeautiful

#BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar

This is #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackExcellence, and #SquadGoals all wrapped up in one!

Courtroom gavel

Source: Comstock / Getty

Four law school grads have set a new bar for squad goals.

Preparing for the bar exam is a right of passage and a proving ground for many law students and recent grads. Some students never make the grade. But four educated ladies made a promise to one another that not only would they pass the bar, they’d do it on their first try.

By sticking to their pact, Amaka Ikejiana, Mya Johnson, Kelechi Onwumere, and Kierra Powell, all reached their goal!

First and foremost, Kelechi thought that a visual aid might be just the motivation her girls needed for the journey ahead. So, she created, something that her fellow esquires could literally set their sights on.

“In order to achieve your goals, you have to be able to visualize them first” Kelechi said in a press release. “To begin our study process, I created a visual graphic that looked similar to the bar results list with all of our names on it & sent it to all of my friends. I did this so that we could visually see ourselves achieving our goal.”

Meanwhile, Kierra called on the power of spirituality to help the ladies through the exam process. She explained, “Prayer was a very important element of our preparation process.”

More than anything, however, Amaka highlighted how important it was to have a support system. “We spent a lot of time encouraging one another” she said.

Mya added, “We were not only dedicated to our personal success, but the success of us all as a whole and I believe that was a pivotal component.”

Congratulations to the grads. And good luck to their opposing counsel!

