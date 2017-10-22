Caught On Tape! Middle Schoolers Simulate Sex Acts, Pin Down Black Students While Yelling Racial Slurs

Photo by

Home > ThinkBeautiful

Caught On Tape! Middle Schoolers Simulate Sex Acts, Pin Down Black Students While Yelling Racial Slurs

Civil rights groups such as the NAACP say scolding the offending players doesn’t go far enough.

Hello Beautiful Staff

Football

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

A racially charged video posted on social media has parents and civil rights activists in Henrico County, Virginia calling for criminal charges.

WWBT-TV confirms that Henrico Police launched an investigation into the group of Short Pump Middle School football players behind the video to determine whether to file charges.

The video, which appeared on Snapchat, purportedly shows the White students pinning down their Black teammates on the locker room floor and benches while they dry hump them and yell racist comments. Text accompanying the video reads: “We gona (expletive) the black outta these African-American children from Uganda,” WTVR-TV reported.

Denisha Potts, vice president and interim education chair for the NAACP Chesterfield Branch, said in a statement that school officials must suspend the students, WWBT reported.

“It is my expectation that the students involved in this hateful act will face criminal charges appropriate to state and federal law. This blatant act of misconduct should not be tolerated in any of our school districts,” she added.

Meanwhile, the team has forfeited its season, according to WTVR. However, the coaches will hold practices and discuss sexual harassment, racial intolerance and accountability with the players. The principal, Thomas McAuley, called the video “appalling, disturbing, and inexcusable,” in a letter to parents.

Scolding the students doesn’t go far enough, Lorraine Wright with the “I Vote for Me” human rights group, told WWBT.

“What we will be doing is filing a federal complaint with the office of civil rights,” she said. “Clearly, the intent was to dehumanize the boy of color, and that’s something we can’t sweep under the rug and mischaracterize as ‘offensive and wrong’ because it was way beyond that.”

SOURCE:  WWBT-TV, WTVR-TV

SEE ALSO:

Texas School District Under Fire For Photoshopping Prom Queen’s Purple Hair

Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader’s Name For Barack Obama’s

New Jersey Officer Suspended For Fighting Two Girls Outside Of A High School

 

Middle School , naacp , racism , Sexual Harassment , Virginia

Also On HelloBeautiful:
She's got a natural glow

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Caught On Tape! Middle Schoolers Simulate Sex Acts, Pin Down Black Students While Yelling Racial Slurs

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

RELATED STORIES: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color

Just Added
Caught On Tape! Middle Schoolers Simulate Sex Acts, Pin Down Black Students While Yelling Racial Slurs

Civil rights groups such as the NAACP say scolding the offending players doesn’t go far enough.

Trending US Army Convoy Heads To Estonia For Saber Strike 16 Exercise
1,200 Attend Funeral For Sgt. La David Johnson: ‘He Died a Hero’
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For You Sex Shaming Her!!!
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Jemele Hill Says She’s Not Mad At ESPN And That She ‘Deserved The Suspension’
28th Annual Producers Guild Awards - Arrivals
[WATCH] Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In New Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’
30 photosZ100's Jingle Ball 2016 - Arrivals
INSTADAILY: LaLa Anthony Is Out There Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Gucci Mane’s Brother: ‘He Didn’t Invite Me Or Our Mom To His Wedding’
18 photosSan Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers
#IStandWithColin: Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee
Trending Variety's Power Of Women: New York 2016
Harvey Weinstein Has ‘Different Recollection’ Of Lupita Nyong’o’s Accusations
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Too Little, Too Late: Mona Scott-Young Is SO DONE With Hazel E After Her Homophobic Comments
WE tv's 'Mary Mary' Series Premiere Screening
Not On The List: Tina Campbell Wasn’t At Oprah’s Gospel Brunch
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A
Joseline Hernandez Shades ‘LHHATL’: The Show Will Crumble Without Me
Tensions High As Alt-Right Activist Richard Spencer Visits U. Florida Campus
White Supremacists Shouted 'Kill Them' During Alleged Attempted Murder Of Protesters
Jason Lee
Hollywood Unlocked Founder Jason Lee Shares His Tips For Social Media Success
Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
Knuck If You Buck: P!nk Says Christina Aguilera ‘Swung’ On Her At A Nightclub
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
New ‘Graphic’ Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Death Photos Suggest Foul Play, Lawyers Say