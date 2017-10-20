Home > ThinkBeautiful

The Nerve! John Kelly Lashes Out At ‘This Woman’ Frederica Wilson For Revealing Trump’s Fallen Soldier Phone Call

Where was this same rage when #45 invoked the name of the White House Chief of Staff's dead son to lie on former President Obama? Asking for a friend.

The President’s Chief of Staff John Kelly had the nerve to slam Congresswoman Frederica Wilson for telling reporters that #45 told the wife of a fallen soldier that her husband “knew what he signed up for.

Kelly told the press on Thursday that he was stunned that Wilson shared the nature of that private conversation with reporters.

“I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning and brokenhearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing,” Kelly said at a White House press briefing.

“A member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the president of the United States to a young wife — and in his way tried to express that opinion that he’s a brave man, a fallen hero.”

Kelly refused to call Wilson by name referring to her as “this woman.” 

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation. Absolutely stuns me,” Kelly said. “And I thought at least that was sacred.”

He added: “And when I listened to this woman and what she was saying and what she was doing on TV, the only thing I could do to collect my thoughts was to go and walk among the finest men and women on this earth, and you can always find them, because they’re in Arlington National Cemetery.”

There is “no perfect way to make that phone call,” Kelly said, disclosing that when he became chief of staff he had advised Trump not to make condolence calls to the grieving families “because it’s not the phone call that parents, family members are looking forward to.”

This is very interesting given that Kelly expressed no anger towards his boss who invoked Kelly’s dead son to lie and say that former President Obama never called Kelly when Kelly’s son died in the line of fire in Afghanistan back in 2010.

Twitter had a lot to say about Kelly’s remarks and the White House’s obsession with attacking Black women:

As we previously reported, Wilson, a Democrat from Florida, said she overheard Trump’s insensitive comment during a conversation on Tuesday between Donald Trump and Army Sgt. La David Johnson‘s widow, Myeshia Johnson, as she traveled to meet her husband’s body. #45 allegedly told Myeshia, who is also six pregnant months pregnant with the couple’s third child, that her dead husband “knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts.”

Sgt Johnson, 25, was killed earlier this month in an ambush in Niger. He was one of four American soldiers killed.

Of course, the president denied Wilson’s claims and used Twitter to clear his name:“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Wilson defended her claims as did Johnson’s own mother who told the Washington Post that the President disrespected her son’s memory.

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Cowanda Jones-Johnson told The Post on Wednesday.

Jones-Johnson declined to go into exact details, but told the newspaper that Wilson’s account of the conversation was accurate.

Continue reading The Nerve! John Kelly Lashes Out At 'This Woman' Frederica Wilson For Revealing Trump's Fallen Soldier Phone Call

