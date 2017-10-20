The Nerve! John Kelly Lashes Out At ‘This Woman’ Frederica Wilson For Revealing Trump’s Fallen Soldier Phone Call

The President’s Chief of Staff John Kelly had the nerve to slam Congresswoman Frederica Wilson for telling reporters that #45 told the wife of a fallen soldier that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Kelly told the press on Thursday that he was stunned that Wilson shared the nature of that private conversation with reporters.

“I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning and brokenhearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing,” Kelly said at a White House press briefing.

“A member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the president of the United States to a young wife — and in his way tried to express that opinion that he’s a brave man, a fallen hero.”

Kelly refused to call Wilson by name referring to her as “this woman.”

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation. Absolutely stuns me,” Kelly said. “And I thought at least that was sacred.”

He added: “And when I listened to this woman and what she was saying and what she was doing on TV, the only thing I could do to collect my thoughts was to go and walk among the finest men and women on this earth, and you can always find them, because they’re in Arlington National Cemetery.”

There is “no perfect way to make that phone call,” Kelly said, disclosing that when he became chief of staff he had advised Trump not to make condolence calls to the grieving families “because it’s not the phone call that parents, family members are looking forward to.”

This is very interesting given that Kelly expressed no anger towards his boss who invoked Kelly’s dead son to lie and say that former President Obama never called Kelly when Kelly’s son died in the line of fire in Afghanistan back in 2010.

Twitter had a lot to say about Kelly’s remarks and the White House’s obsession with attacking Black women:

Just landed and thanks to spotty wifi, just learning that Trump sent General Kelly out to use his son’s death to defend Trump. Unreal. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 19, 2017

Oh wow so much respect for women from John Kelly!

Both pregnant wife and mother of a dead soldier were in tears due to Trump. — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) October 19, 2017

White House chief of Staff John Kelly just confirmed that Trump said "he knew what he was getting into," just as Rep. Frederica Wilson said. https://t.co/s6jo4Uz4UY — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2017

Dear John Kelly, Instead of defending the disrespectful words of Trump, can you tell us what really happened in Niger? Sincerely,

America — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 19, 2017

Does John Kelly see @realDonaldTrump’s ‘moved on her like a bitch’ & ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ as indicative of when women were ‘sacred’? TF? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 19, 2017

I didn’t hear John Kelly’s remarks directly, and I respect his loss. But nothing I see quoted makes me disbelieve @RepWilson’s account. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 19, 2017

I keep telling y'all about John Kelly. He signed up to make Trump's craziness look less crazy. That make Kelly himself VERY dangerous… — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 19, 2017

The more Gen. John Kelly gets no apology from @realDonaldTrump for politicizing his son's death, the more 2nd Lt. Robt Kelly died in vain. — Leonard Jacobs (@clydefitch) October 19, 2017

As we previously reported, Wilson, a Democrat from Florida, said she overheard Trump’s insensitive comment during a conversation on Tuesday between Donald Trump and Army Sgt. La David Johnson‘s widow, Myeshia Johnson, as she traveled to meet her husband’s body. #45 allegedly told Myeshia, who is also six pregnant months pregnant with the couple’s third child, that her dead husband “knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts.”

Sgt Johnson, 25, was killed earlier this month in an ambush in Niger. He was one of four American soldiers killed.

Of course, the president denied Wilson’s claims and used Twitter to clear his name:“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

Wilson defended her claims as did Johnson’s own mother who told the Washington Post that the President disrespected her son’s memory.

“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Cowanda Jones-Johnson told The Post on Wednesday.

Jones-Johnson declined to go into exact details, but told the newspaper that Wilson’s account of the conversation was accurate.

