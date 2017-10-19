Home > SoBeautiful

The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Hello Beautiful Staff

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Anywhere singer, Rita Ora was spotted in New York City shooting a music video in the Meatpacking district. She wore look 17 straight off the runway from the Fall/Winter 2017 Off-White collection.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 5, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

The bright blue blazer dress with mixed media laser cut outs with metallics is a statement piece. The thigh high plaid boots give this look some serious pattern play.

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty

Ryan Destiny wore the same exact ensemble in Miami for the Revolt Music Conference. We’re loving her lipstick. You can get a similar brown matte from The Lip Bar in ‘Savage.’

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty

We have to know: who wore it best? Rita Ora or Ryan Destiny? Take our poll below and tell us in the comment section.

H&M x ERDEM Runway Show & Party - Arrivals

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

Zendaya Is The Best Thing That Happened To The Erdem x H&M Collection

On Wednesday evening at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles, H&M x ERDEM debuted their latest collection with a runway show and party. Celebs came out in droves for this affordable high-end collection. Zendaya is serving us 1950's chic housewife realness. Imaan Hammam is floral lace perfection. See the collection worn by celebs. What pieces do you want to wear?

