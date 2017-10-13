CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

#HelloWorld: Creator Of Nomadness Travel Tribe Evita Robinson Explains How Black People Are Reclaiming The Globe

The creator of the global Nomadness Travel Tribe movement talks about the history and future of Black travel.

Evita Robinson

Source: Evita Robinson / Nomadness Travel Tribe

Entrepreneur Evita Robinson is a pioneer in the travel industry. Since the launch of her global travel group Nomadness Travel Tribe in 2011, Robinson’s brainchild has spurred Black travel movements around the world.

In her first Ted Talk, Evita dives deeply into the history of Black travel–from the green papers that allowed Black people to travel safely through the country in the Jim Crow era to the modern hashtagged #travelgoals that fill our Instagram feeds everyday.

“I can now freely backpack in this country and walk into restaurants that my grandmother could have lost her life in decades ago because of the color of her skin–this is what the Black travel movement means to its participants,” she explains.

“From generations, we’ve gone from literally being in chains, to literally being able to fly, with quite a bit of turbulence in between.”

You can watch the full talk below:

RELATED LINKS

HELLO WORLD: 5 Places You Must Visit To Experience The Real NOLA

#HELLOWORLD: The Ultimate Guide To Eating, Drinking &amp; Playing Your Way Through Cuba

#HelloWorld: The Ultimate Insider’s Guide To Anguilla

Evita Robinson , nomadness travel tribe , Ted Talk

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 items Trending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit
Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton
18 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 SAG Awards
23 itemsMarlo Hampton & Eva Marcille
#BlackTwitter Takes Turns Dragging Marlo After Eva Read Her For Filth On ‘RHOA’
5 items25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs
US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE
Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally
25 items Trending DL Hughley & Terry Crews
#SlapHimTerry: Terry Crews Drags DL Hughley For Questioning His Manhood And Victim-Blaming
R Kelly
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl
6 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Blackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 itemsJ. Cole Performs at Le Zenith
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close