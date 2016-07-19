CLOSE
HomeSoBeautiful

Beyoncé Causes A Scene Outside Of Roberto Cavalli Boutique

The 'Lemonade' star didn't expect to go shopping with the Beyhive!

Leave a comment

Beyoncé is wearing Roberto Cavalli pieces designed by their Creative Director, Peter Dundas, while she is on The Formation World Tour.

… So it’s no surprise the 34-year-old would hit up the designer’s store for a little shopping and relaxation while she in Milan, Italy.

Not even in the store for 40 minutes, the megastar garnered a crowd of fans, whom waited outside the store for a glimpse, smile, or snapshot of the Queen Bey herself.

Wow. Talk about star power!

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Brings Major Style Slayage To The Formation Tour

Tina Knowles Gives Shout Out To Black Fashion Designer

Beyond Beyoncé: Ty Hunter Is Building An Entrepreneurial Empire

FAB FINDS: Statement Swimsuits Your Favorite Celebrities Are Rocking (And Where To Get Them)
Black woman in swimsuit
10 photos
Beyonce , Formation Tour , Peter Dundas , roberto cavalli

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 itemsFashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Classroom
Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson
World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
32 itemsColin Kaepernick Teacher
These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close