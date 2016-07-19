Beyoncé Causes A Scene Outside Of Roberto Cavalli Boutique

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Beyoncé is wearing Roberto Cavalli pieces designed by their Creative Director, Peter Dundas, while she is on The Formation World Tour.

… So it’s no surprise the 34-year-old would hit up the designer’s store for a little shopping and relaxation while she in Milan, Italy.

Not even in the store for 40 minutes, the megastar garnered a crowd of fans, whom waited outside the store for a glimpse, smile, or snapshot of the Queen Bey herself.

Wow. Talk about star power!

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

