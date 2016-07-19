Beyoncé Causes A Scene Outside Of Roberto Cavalli Boutique

Beyoncé is wearing Roberto Cavalli pieces designed by their Creative Director, Peter Dundas, while she is on The Formation World Tour.
#Beyonce SLAYED in #RobertoCavalli! She wore a custom made (courtesy of @Peter_Dundas) all over black and crystal embroidered body suit with metallic gold threading details and velvet tiger printed boots! Head on over to HelloBeautiful.com to more details regarding the #style of the Formation Tour!
Take a look at the sketch of the #RobertoCavalli by @peter_dundas custom made jumpsuit all-over embroidered with crystals to create an intertwined gold and bronze snake design wrapping around her body worn by @beyonce during #TheFormationWorldTour. #Beyonce #CavalliCat #CavalliGirl
… So it’s no surprise the 34-year-old would hit up the designer’s store for a little shopping and relaxation while she in Milan, Italy.
Not even in the store for 40 minutes, the megastar garnered a crowd of fans, whom waited outside the store for a glimpse, smile, or snapshot of the Queen Bey herself.
Wow. Talk about star power!
