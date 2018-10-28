Inside Out: The 15 Best Foods To Feed Your Vagina

Ladies, for a healthy, feel-good, orgasm-rich vagina, it starts with your diet. This healthy diet allows your vagina to sensitive when it needs to be and be healthy inside and out for your and your partner. Here’s 15 foods you need to be eating:

1. Sweet Potatoes

Not only are sweet potatoes a delicious alternative to traditional potatoes, they are also incredibly #effective in the maintaining of good vaginal health.

They are filled to the brim with Vitamin A, and this is a vitamin that contributes to making our uterine walls super strong, as well as encouraging the production of hormones that help us stay energized.

You might not have to alter your eating habits much as most of the foods that help keep your vagina healthy you should be eating as part of a healthy balanced diet anyway.

2. Lemon

Lemons also support vaginal health as their acidic nature helps maintain the vagina’s healthy pH level. Antioxidants in it also help protect the cells from free-radical damage.

In addition, it works as an immune booster to help your body prevent and fight any kind of infection.

Drink lemon water once or twice daily to help restore the pH balance in your body. To make lemon water, mix the juice of ½ lemon to a glass of warm water and add a little raw honey for taste.

3. Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice is great for improving your vaginal health. It helps balance the vagina’s pH level and its acidic property helps fight bacteria that cause UTIs, vaginal infections and other problems.

To reap the benefits, drink a glass of unsweetened, organic cranberry juice daily. Those who like the tart flavor can even eat a handful of cranberries daily. You can opt to take cranberry tablets, but consult your doctor first.

4. Garlic

You’d think garlic would have the opposite effect you’d want (smelly), but on the contrary, garlic is great for down there. Garlic contains antimicrobial and antifungal properties that help prevent vaginal problems, such as itching, burning, odor, vaginal discharge and even UTIs.

It also boosts the immune system, so that your body is ready to fight off any infection.

Eat 2 to 3 raw garlic cloves on a daily basis. You can also add garlic or its paste to your dishes and salads. If you prefer to take garlic capsules, consult your doctor first.

5. Kale

To combat vaginal dryness as well as itching and burning, include kale and other low-oxalate green vegetables in your diet.

Kale is a rich source of vitamins A and C and helps improve blood circulation. In addition, it gives a boost to your immunity to help keep infections at bay.

Add kale to your salad, vegetable juice or green smoothie. You can also cook it lightly and eat it as a side dish. Other green vegetables that are good for vaginal health include cabbage, celery and collard green.

6. Greek Yogurt

Eating Greek yogurt daily is great for maintaining vaginal health. It contains live and active cultures (Lactobacillus bacteria) that prevent disease-causing organisms from attaching to the vagina and produce chemicals like lactic acid that inactivate or kill other infection-causing organisms. It also helps maintain healthy pH levels in the body.

According to a 2014 study published in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics journal, lactobacilli help maintain normal urogenital health and play a key role in preventing bacterial vaginosis, yeast vaginitis, UTIs and sexually transmitted diseases.

Eat 1 to 2 cups of probiotic yogurt daily. Other good probiotic foods that you can include in your diet are miso, kimchi, sauerkraut and kefir.

7. Edamame

The phytoestrogens in this soy product help keep the vagina lubricated, which is very important to prevent dryness, itching and other problems. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, protein and several vitamins and minerals that help your body cope with premenstrual as well as menopausal symptoms.

Aim for consuming ½ cup of organic, unprocessed edamame on a daily basis. Other soy products that you can include in your diet are soybeans, soymilk, tofu and so on.

8. Flaxseeds

Rich in phytoestrogens and high in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds can also combat many vaginal issues. The phytoestrogens increase estrogen levels, which prevents vaginal dryness and other menopausal symptoms.

In addition, the zinc in these seeds help treat vaginal dryness, itching and burning.

Sprinkle about 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds on cereal, smoothies, yogurt, salads and juices. When eating flaxseeds, make sure to drink an ample amount of water for smooth digestion.

9. Water

Your vagina is a mucus surface, same as the inside of your mouth, so the better hydrated you are, the better hydrated those membranes are going to be,” Lindsay told BuzzFeed. And while some strong-smelling foods can translate into a stronger-smelling vagina, water can help bring things back to whatever is normal for you. “If you’re concerned, you can drink water and that can dilute out what you might perceive to be a bad smell from the food

10. Avocado

Avocado is another food that stimulates vaginal health. The healthy fats in avocado support healthy vaginal walls and keep it naturally lubricated. This helps prevent vaginal dryness as well as itching and burning.

In addition, its vitamin B6 and potassium content support vaginal health.

Make sure to eat avocado in moderation. Just ¼ of an avocado daily is enough to reap its benefits. You can include this creamy fruit in your salad, sandwich or smoothie.

11. Candy

Yes, CANDY. Specifically the brand, Good N’ Plenty. In 1998, Dr. Alan Hirsch of the Smell & Taste Research and Treatment Foundation in Baltimore wrote in his book Scentsational Sex: The Secret to Using Aroma for Arousal that the scent of Good & Plenty candy, especially when mixed with a cucumber perfume, sexually arouses women.

12. Almonds

Almonds and pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, which helps combat itching and regulates the menstrual cycle.

13. Bananas

Ha! Not in that way (wink, wink). Sweet and delicious, bananas are also a good source of Vitamin B6 and C as well as manganese, potassium, biotin and copper.

14. Kimchi

Kimchi is another probiotic and it’s also safe for those who may be lactose intolerant and can’t eat yogurt. Kimchi helps maintain your vagina’s PH levels to slightly acidic. Another plus to probiotics? They help ward off bad bacteria as well, keeping infections down there at bay.

15. Broccoli

Broccoli may not be the hottest veggie on the block, but this study may change your mind. A study from 2007 found that women who ate foods rich in flavonoid kaempferol––like broccoli––saw their risk for ovarian cancer reduced by an incredible 40 percent!

