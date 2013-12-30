CLOSE
HomeHealth

Resolutions Renewed: How To Set & Achieve Your Fitness Goals In 2014

Leave a comment

Has “I want to get in shape,” or “I want to lose weight,” been your New Year’s resolution for the last (fill in the blank) years? Well let’s make 2014 the last year you utter these words and empty promises hunty. Get results and resolve to have a different resolution come 2015 with these “R-E-S-U-L-T” oriented tips.

FitCover

R (Redesign Your Purpose) 

January will be solid, February will be okay, and come March, the gym will be wondering if you relocated. Sad but true; I see this same scenario happen time and time again every new year. Don’t want to be that FitGirl in 2014?

Well here’s the secret: start with a solid purpose. The “why” has to be huge so that when the excuses and tough days start to roll in, you are ready to fight for your plan. For example, “I want to have more energy to keep up with my kids,” is stronger than “I want to make all the other moms jealous at PTA meetings.” Make getting healthy about you and how it will affect the people and things closest to you and Miss Results will be your new bestie.

E (Elevate Your Thoughts)

Ditch the self trash talk once and for all. The second reason people don’t succeed in reaching their fitness goals is they don’t believe in themselves. My number one motto is, “The body follows the mind.” Getting fit is hard enough (in the beginning) as it is, so the last thing you need to do is be your own worst critic. Surround yourself with positive self talk and unlock the power of positivity in your new fit/healthy life. It’s magical what happens when you clean up your thoughts…trust me.

2014 , fitness , Health , New Year's Resolutions

1 2 3Next page »

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close