Rita Ora To Star In ’90210′

Rita Ora has got a UK #1 album and three #1 singles to her name so there’s much for her to smile about these days. Although the US launch of her debut album has yet to happen the success of her album (albeit in the UK) is undeniable.

To add some US excitement and attention to her talents, she’s signed on to star in the CW’s 90210–as herself. Perez Hilton reported on his blog, “Heeeeells-to-the-yes!.Those Bev-Hillz kids are having TONZ of celebrity run-ins this season! The UBER talented Rita Ora has revealed to PerezHilton.com EXCLUSIVELY that she will be appearing — as HERSELF — in an upcoming episode 90210!”

Congrats Rita, we can’t wait until the show airs in 2013. We’ll be sure to get the deets on this when we interview her this week!

