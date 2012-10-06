Oprah “Not Surprised” By Rihanna & Chris Brown’s Romance

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

Rihanna may be happy to know that Mother Oprah now approves of her relationship with Chris Brown–well kinda. Extra TV caught up with Oprah in Houston while shooting the “Oprah’s Life Class” premiere with Pastor Joel Osteen and asked what her thoughts were on the superstar couple rekindling their romance. Oprah shrugged and replied, “I don’t know that that’s true, and no I’m not surprised.”

MUST READ: Date Night! Rihanna & Chris Brown Attend Jay-Z Concert

Oprah also said, “I think that if she is prepared to deal with that and is prepared to help him help himself then so be it. I have no judgment about it.” It was just in 2009 that Oprah pleaded with RiRi to make better choices and declared “if he hit you once he will hit you again.”

Why the change of heart Oprah? Suddenly we are all minding our business?!

Spotted @TheLATimes

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities

RELATED STORIES: The 5 Most Important Quotes From Rihanna’s Interview With Oprah

RELATED STORIES: Busted: Chris Brown Caught Leaving Rihanna’s Hotel