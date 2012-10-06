Oprah “Not Surprised” By Rihanna & Chris Brown’s Romance

Rihanna may be happy to know that Mother Oprah now approves of her relationship with Chris Brown–well kinda. Extra TV caught up with Oprah in Houston while shooting the “Oprah’s Life Class” premiere with Pastor Joel Osteen and asked what her thoughts were on the superstar couple rekindling their romance. Oprah shrugged and replied, “I don’t know that that’s true, and no I’m not surprised.”
Oprah also said, “I think that if she is prepared to deal with that and is prepared to help him help himself then so be it. I have no judgment about it.” It was just in 2009 that Oprah pleaded with RiRi to make better choices and declared “if he hit you once he will hit you again.”
Why the change of heart Oprah? Suddenly we are all minding our business?!
