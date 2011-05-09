Did Kanye & Amber Rose Hook Up?

Word on the street is that Kanye West & ex-girlfriend Amber Rose hooked up last week. According to mediatakeout.com,the two had a cloak and dagger like meeting set up last Wednesday. The couple showed up separately and met in a private room inside Phillipe Chow’s in Los Angeles.

So what exactly went down? The couple asked to have dinner served to them and then locked the room so us nosy folks wouldn’t know what was going on behind closed doors.

Wiz, go get your girl!!!

I have to say that admit I like Amber & Kanye as a couple.

