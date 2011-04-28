Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Keke Palmer To Voice “Ice Age 4” Characters

Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Wanda Sykes will lend their voices to the fourth installment of the “Ice Age” film franchise, “Continental Drift.” They join the regular cast comprised of Queen Latifah, John Leguizamo, Ray Romano, Denis Leary, Seann William Scott and Josh Peck.

Jennifer Lopez will play Shira, a sabre-toothed tiger who serves as a love interest for franchise regular Diego (played by Leary). Keke Palmer will be playing Peaches, the daughter of Ellie (played by Queen Latifah). Drake’s character is Ethan and Wanda Sykes plays Granny.

According to iTunes Movie Trailers, in “Continental Drift,” three main characters “embark upon their greatest adventure after cataclysm sets an entire continent adrift.” The trio ends up being separated from the rest of the herd and hop aboard an iceberg, launching “an epic seafaring quest” where they encounter exotic sea creatures, new lands and ruthless pirates.

Comedian Aziz Ansari and the “new Jason Bourne” Jeremy Renner also join the new cast.

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” will be released in 3-D on July 13, 2012.

