Musiq Soulchild fell off stage during a concert at New York’s Madison Square Concert last night. After hopping around trying to get the audience hyped, he fell off the platform and couldn’t get back up until someone helped lift him.

Oh well, it happens to the best of ’em.

25 Reasons We Love “Love Jones”

Top 9 Music Videos Of The 2000s

VIDEO: Rihanna Falls On Stage… Again!

VIDEO: Ouch! Fergie Takes A Fall!

VIDEO: Beyonce Takes A Tumble In Brazil