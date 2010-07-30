CLOSE
Foxy Brown Throws Down In Luxury Building Brawl

FoxyWhen if Foxy going to learn?? The Brooklyn rapper was caught throwing down in a luxury building in NYC.  According to tmz.com, Foxy was reportedly involved in a brawl with several people including her manager.

The fight took place in the lobby of a luxury high-rise in New York City.

Witnesses tell TMZ that Foxy was visiting someone in the building when the fight broke out and Foxy was seen throwing down with several people. It took more than 10 people to break up the fight, and the NYPD eventually showed up on the scene but Fox Boogie had already fled the scene. A witness says Foxy was fighting with a bunch of people including her manager. When asked about the fight her manager would only say, “No comment.”

No one was arrested….yet.

Foxy Brown Arrested! Again!

Foxy Brown Is A Hot Mess! [PHOTOS]

