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Law Roach Snatched This Schiaparelli Dress Off The Runway

Law Roach Snatched This Futuristic Schiaparelli Dress Straight Off The Runway For Zendaya

Law Roach pulled off the ultimate fashion flex when he snatched this incredible Schiaparelli dress off the runway and straight to Zendaya.

Published on July 7, 2026

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Two images of a woman in a white dress with intricate beading and jewelry, posing on a red carpet.
Source: Getty

And this is why Law Roach is Law Roach. The image-architect had a front row view of Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli Fall 2026 Haute Couture show, in Paris, and he left with a dress from the runway. The Internet is losing it over Law’s latest fashion stunt and so are we. Law pulled off the ultimate flex when he took the dress of a Schiaparelli model, got on a private jet, flew to London, and put Zendaya in it in time for her to attend the premiere of The Odyssey. And it fit like a glove!

In a clip circulating social media, Law can be seen sitting at the couture presentation admiring the futuristic gowns that carried a glow before heading backstage where a model was wearing the dress.

"The Odyssey" World Premiere - Special Access
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

“I flew in last night to come to the show, Law revealed in a interview making its way around social media. “I have a private jet waiting for me and for her to get that dress off her to get it to London to put it on a very special girl.” When the interviewer asked “Why this one? Is it because it’s giving Odyssey?” Law laughed and responded. “Maybe.”

A few hours later, Zendaya turned heads in the mind-blowing design on the carpet. Law shared a video of Zendaya posing in the dress with the caption, “Fresh Off….. thank you @danielroseberry.”

Law and Zendaya don’t miss. The duo are fresh off the Spiderman promo trail and these two are continue to wow us. We can’t wait to see what else the cook up this press run.

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@danielroseberry Daniel Roseberry Gareth Cattermole Getty Law Roach London Newsletter Paris Schiaparelli Zendaya

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