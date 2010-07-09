PASS OR FAIL? Ciara’s “Basic Instinct” Album Cover

Ciara keeps one eye open on the close-up cover of her fourth album Basic Instinct, in stores August 17. The disc, executive produced by Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, is a return to form for the Atlanta singer. “Now it’s time to go back, it’s time to throw on my sneakers, it’s time to just really get bossy for a couple of seconds,” she told Rap-Up TV.

Ah, the old one-eye cover-up. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen that.

