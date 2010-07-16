How To Spot A Drama King Before You Get In Too Deep

The male dominated media loves to promote the image of irrational, emotional, drama queens who are at constant odds with each other. Reality television shows like The Real House Wives of New York, Atlanta and New Jersey keep us inundated with the “cat-fights” and foolishness of these so-called ‘real’ women, who thrive on negative energy and attention. Yet no one ever talks about ‘Divos’ the drama kings of this world who equally have a flare for the dramatic. I dated a man who loved to argue; he would say anything to get a rise out of me. I should have known that something was up when he said “if I wanted to, I could get with your sister.” When I looked at him like he was crazy, then he tried to shrug it off, as a ‘just a joke.’

It is not as socially accepted for men to behave in such a way, like Jay-Z said “males shouldn’t be jealous that’s a female trait,” which I completely disagree with because there are plenty of men who are just as guilty of bringing on the drama. Here are a couple of tips to let you know if your new guy is a Divo:

1. Every time you talk to him he has an elaborate story: Who knows why he does this or maybe his mom never gave him enough attention so he has to have your undivided attention– always. These stories will get grander and grander over time but dealing with his fantasy life can be a huge task, so just be ready to put in the work.

2. He tries to pull you in on act: He needs this fix so bad that he decides to pick a fight with you. He will say anything to push your buttons. Or he may pair himself up with a drama queen, when I was in college, there was this guy who seemed really laid back and nice. Although, his alter-ego was worse than Mel Gibson, he would purposely talk to other girls on campus so that his girlfriend would want to fight him, while he just sat back and laughed under his breath as she created a huge scene on the yard. Who knows, maybe it was his time of the month so he needed to transfer that negative energy to her. That’s an extreme case but if this happens on a smaller level even once it will happen again.

Pay attention to the man that you are dealing with and if he does either of these things early on, then you can decide if you want to move forward in this relationship before you get emotionally attached, like Maya Angelou said “When people show you who they are believe them the first time.”

Check out these celeb Divos: