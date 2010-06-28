How Soon Is Too Soon For Teens To Show Skin?

“I’m not trying to be ’slutty,’” said Cyrus in a recent interview. “I’m not trying to be like, go to the club and get a bunch of guys … What I’m trying to do is to make a point with my record and look consistent, in the way my record sounds and the way I dress.” Those are the words of Ms. Miley Cyrus here to let the world know that she is a grown woman and is ready to show her sexy side. My question to her is “You are 17. Who told you that you COULD have a sexy side?”

Miley Cyrus has slowly but surely been taking off her clothing piece by piece since she was 16. She is not the only teen star to go in this direction. Any time a teen star wants to show the world that they are maturing or are reaching adulthood the clothes come off. Unfortunately out teens react the same way once they want to express their adulthood.

All teenagers want to look, feel and be older than who they are but mentally, they might not be prepared for what accompanies that. So should a 17 year old Miley or any other 17 year old be allowed to dress as they please? Hell no. I think that they should be able to show a little skin but the all out sexy-sexy should be reserved for further down the line. This is not just about the 17 year old girls. I am including the teenage boys as well who need to keep their shirts on. I do not care how chiseled his body is for his age.

Sure Miley might not be TRYING to be slutty but to the onlooker her outfit might…..