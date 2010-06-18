Kelis On Nas: We’re Friendly “Sometimes”

FROM MTV: Kelis has made headlines for her show-stopping style and genre-bending approach to music — but in recent months, she’s also made headlines from her divorce from rapper Nas last year. The singer retired her crown as one of hip-hop’s most high-profile wives when she filed for divorce while still pregnant with the couple’s son.

Divorces are rarely pleasant, but reports of bickering over child support put an ugly cast on the couple’s split. Kelis recently spoke with Perez Hilton about the situation.

“It wasn’t really a bitter divorce,” Kelis told Hilton, but when asked if the two stars were on friendly terms, Kelis replied, “Sometimes.”

The singer also denied rumors that the exes had attempted to reconcile. “No. Not reconciled in the sense that we were, like, back together. But we’d been together for, like, eight years.”

Apparently Kelis has moved on with her love life and revealed that has been dating someone else.

“Yeah, I am,” she replied when Hilton pressed her about dating anyone new. “For a little while,” she added, then said with a laugh, “It’s going great.”

The singer said her new guy is not a musician, but was coy when asked if he’s also a famous face, saying, “Well, I guess it depends who you’re asking.” SOURCE

