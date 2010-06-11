3 Ways To Keep Your Unemployed Teen Out Of Trouble This Summer

The release of last month’s employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that black teen unemployment was at 38 per cent of the participating labor force of this demographic. This is particularly concerning as we enter the summer months where teens are easily distracted by external influences and a lack of school responsibilities. So what can you do to keep your teen out of trouble? This is what we think:

1. Send him/her to Grandma’s

If she’s still with you, there may be no more reassuring way to get your kid into line than sending him or her over to Grandma’s house.

You’ll be rest assured that G will be dissing out some of the same strong-handed treatment she gave you as a child. Your teen is bound to learn all about respect, responsibility and cleaning in between the tiles of the bathroom.

2. Get him/her voluntary work at your place of employment

Once again, it may not be possible to pursue this course of action but you could at least try.

To have your kid delivering the mail in your office, or washing up at your work’s kitchen, could be a great way to keep him or her out of trouble. They might even get a few bucks out of it in the process.

3. Find out about any summer school possibilities to keep his/her brain active

Some schools, churches and community groups offer summer programs to further teens’ learning experience or to keep them occupied during the long summer months. These can make for a great transition into the following school year and may even have your teen ahead of his or her pupils. Contact your local school, church or any teen-related community group to see what they have on offer.