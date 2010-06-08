Angry Ex Tries To Steal His Girl Back From Chris Brown Via Twitter

Last week, we showed you pictures of Chris Brown and his new girlfriend, a gorgeous model named Jasmine.

The new couple shamelessly Twitpic’d photos of themselves…

…but their PDA seems to have rubbed Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend, a dude who goes by the name of Mack Baker, the wrong way.

Baker took to his Twitter account to beg Jasmine (who goes by the alias @Golden_Barbie) for some attention, profess his love for her, and apologize for whatever he once did wrong that led to the demise of their relationship. READ FROM BOTTOM TO TOP!

Sadly, she still hasn’t responded.

Maybe because he takes pictures like this:

No words.

P.S. Is it just us or does Jasmine look exactly like Jay-Z’s new RocNation artist Rita Ora?

