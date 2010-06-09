CLOSE
Kandi: “How Do You Balance Career & Family As A Single Mom?”

HelloBeautiful is very excited to have songwriter, singer, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss as our new celebrity blogger.  Kandi will be video blogging for us on a weekly basis and in her debut video, Kandi asks a question most single moms can relate to:  How do working mothers balance family life and a career?

Take a look at Kandi’s first video blog from Kandi Presents: “The Bitter & The Sweet:”

