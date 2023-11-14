2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Urban Skin RX’s Clear Skin Cleanser By: Marsha Badger Share

Urban Skin RX is a skincare brand that specializes in products for melanin-rich skin. Each product addresses common issues people of color experience, such as dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tones. The brand boasts solutions for problematic skin thanks to its scientifically researched ingredients.

Urban Skin RX offers a wide range of products including cleansers, toners, moisturizers, vitamin-c serums, eye creams, sunscreens and more. The brand offers a skin quiz to access your skin, they offer virtual consultations, and they share an ingredient library so users are aware of what’s in the products they put on their skin.

Urban Skin RX offers bundles that carry the essentials, based on your skin type. The value sets usually include a cleanser and moisturizer, along with other key items for your skin. Shopping each item separately is also an option, and their wide size range allows you to sample each product before committing to a full-size product.

The Clear Skin Cleanser is a staple product that treats oily and blemish-prone skin. It is formulated with no parabens or sulfates, and it is cruelty- free. The cleanser comes with a sponge that is easy to use and perfect for exfoliating the skin.

The Witch Hazel Brightening & PH Balancing Toner removes the hidden dirt and makeup from your pores by cleansing the skin and restoring moisture, thanks to the 2% Niacinamide in the formula. The antioxidants restores the skin’s pH level, leaving your skin with a radiant, even skin tone. The skin experiences a cooling effect, courtesy of the Witch Hazel.

Everyday life directly contributes to the vitality of our face. The bags under your eyes will give away the amount of sleep you get, how much water you drink, and your stress levels. Vitaleyez Firm & Brightening Eye Treatment brightens the eyes by restoring moisture and tightening the skin. The formula, packed with Retinol and Vitamin C, assists in minimizing hyperpigmentation and aging.

The HydraBalance Brightening Moisturizer is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, a key moisturizing agent that boosts hydration in the skin. If you’re chasing a youthful glow, this product will help you achieve it without weighing down your skin.

A skincare regimen is incomplete without sunscreen. Protecting the skin extends beyond moisturizers. The skin needs protection from harmful UVA rays that cause hyperpigmentation and aging of the skin. SheerGlow’s Even Tone Daily Defense Mineral Moisturizer is a lightweight formula that doubles as a moisturizer and SPF that us protects the skin without leaving white residue on the face.