Style Gram (2/16- 2/22): Celebs Slaying In These Instagram Streets

This week in these style streets…
Saweetie is coming out high-stepping in her stilettos this week, giving us looks from New York to Milan. The Icy rapper is currently overseas, but before she hopped on a flight, she blessed the ‘gram with this Gucci down to the socks ensemble.
Yara Shahidi also hopped a flight to London, where she is serving looks in gold at Gucci. Teyana Taylor kept it fashionably frugal and gave us bawdy in a sexy midi from Pretty Little Thing. Kim Kardashian gave us futuristic vibes while Kanye ate KFC and Normani, well… keep scrolling to see the slay!
1. Saweetie
2. Yara Shahidi
3. Teyana Taylor
4. Kim Kardashian
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
6. Alonzo Arnold
7. Draya
8. Normani
More From HelloBeautiful