Teyana Taylor’s ‘House Of Petunia’ Documentary Is A Testament To The Multifaceted Glory Of Black Women

D'Shonda Brown is a Brooklyn-based freelance writer, content creator and public speaker. In addition to writing for HelloBeautiful, she serves as the lead writer for America Hates US, contributor for Sad Girls Club and the lead columnist for The Rap Fest. To view her work and listen to her interviews, visit linktr.ee/SignedShonda or follow her Instagram at @SignedShonda

Teyana Taylor is a creative force who pours every ounce of her energy into her art of choice. If you’ve ever been to one of her shows, you already know she posses such a stage presence. But what about behind the scenes? If she as fierce of a producer as she is a performer? Hell yeah. And her documentary, Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, shows us just that.

Imagine coordinating a performance for thousands of fans and having your manicured hand in every aspect of the show. On top of balancing motherhood, a marriage and finding time for self.

“This will be my most ambitious show yet,” explains Teyana Taylor during the opening scenes of the Red Bull sponsored documentary. House of Petunia gives us the inside scoop into the making of rising superstar Teyana Taylor’s Red Bull Music Festival New York performance at New York City’s own Manhattan Center. In partnership with Red Bull, HelloBeautiful was granted exclusive access into the depths of creating a killer production encapsulated in Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia. From final auditions to venue walkthroughs, viewers are able to experience it all on YouTube and Red Bull TV starting today, Thursday, February 20th.

As we watch Teyana map out the creative direction in the comfort of her own home, she presents to us herself in her natural beauty – freshly showered, a tee shirt and a towel over her head. House of Petunia shines a new light of respect for Teyana Taylor not only as a talented entertainer and culture icon, but as a creative director, mother, wife and badass boss chick who takes the lead of the event curation. Teyana expresses the importance of hardwork, diligence and being involved as a talent and creative from beginning to end, “I want to see that for myself. I don’t care about nobody else’s opinion.” What lays ahead of her throughout the 60-minute documentary was an emotional rollercoaster for crew, her momager Nikki Taylor, lead choreographer Coco Gilbert and husband Iman Shumpert.

From the loss of her great-grandmother to injuring her foot days before showtime, Teyana Taylor powers through her trials and tribulations to give fans just what they needed including appearances by Method Man and Fabolous. The true beauty of House of Petunia is not the incredible dance moves, the riffs in Teyana’s voice or the impeccable style choices, but the essence of creativity, collaboration and hard-work required to put together her biggest set to date.

Watch the documentary, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Teyana Taylor To Release Unfiltered Documentary ‘Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia’

15 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness