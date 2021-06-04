These 8 Women Prove That You Can Be Sexy And Dapper In A Suit

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

As a proud member of the LGTBQ+ community, I can honestly say there’s little to no representation of masculine presenting women in the media. While we’re thankful for people like Lena Waithe, Chika, and Jonica Gibbs, the world needs to know there are a plethora of Black, powerful women out there that can potentially make you question your sexuality.

Most ladies love a man in a suit, but I am eternally taken by an androgynous woman who can pull off a two piece. There is nothing like a confident woman in a well-tailored slacks, freshly pressed button down shirt, cuff links shining, with their moisturized ankles on display.

This pride, I decided to change the narrative. Instead of highlighting your typical ultra-feminine change maker, I decided to switch it up and shine the light on the stylish, androgynous women killing it in a two-piece suit. I reached out to several ladies to learn more about why they love menswear, specifically tailored slacks, a matching blazer, or a stylish button down.

Danielle Cooper, actress and owner of the She’s a Gent blog, says wearing suits feels like putting on an armor. “Men in suits was the traditional norm and now I’m able push and expand on that concept. I’m able to turn the tide of conversation and move the needle more forward which, in turn, motivates people to think outside the box,” she said. For a lot of these women, suits are more than matching separates; its a lifestyle.

If you’re looking for stylish, dapper, confident energy in a banging’ two-piece suit, you’ve come to the right place. Check out these 8 women who do menswear better than most men.