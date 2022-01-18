5 Unforgettable Moments From The Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Last night, Cleo TV and TV One came together to celebrate the Soundtrack of Black America for the network’s annual Urban One Honors. Recognizing the best of the best in Black music, the vocally elite gathered to honor those who have made major contributions to the soundtrack of our culture.

The show had tons of notable highlights. From H.E.R. opening the show with her smooth, calming voice, to heart-warming tributes that clenched our hearts, last night’s show was a true example of Black excellence. Beyond the joy of each performance was the nostalgic musical moments that unite Black people across America.

If you missed last night’s show, then you’ll want to keep reading. We’re highlighting 5 unforgettable moments from Cleo TV and TV One’s Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America.