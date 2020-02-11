Thick And Sexy AF! Plus Size Lingerie Perfect For Valentine’s Day And Beyond
Posted 12 hours ago
Maui Bigelow’s mission is pretty simple – to create a path for bold, beautiful women to shine, grow, and glow in both personal and professional brilliance. The curator of PHAT Girl Fresh, a digital platform that blends feminism with social, fashion, and beauty culture, Maui is known for bringing progressive, authentic conversations with a southern charm only she can provide. A rising public figure, she draws hundreds of thousands of yearly readers through her experiences in healing and personal transformations, social change work, and Plus style and beauty.
Since Jack Frost is currently nipping at our noses, this is one of the most opportune times to heat things up. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, women are looking for ways to bring the heat by serving up a little or a whole lot of sexy. While I know that little booties and bodies matter, today, I am here solely for the girls with curves, interested in serving up a whole lot of sexy.
Just like beauty, sexy is in the eye of the beholder; it is only as magical as you believe it is and make it. Now as a plus-size woman, I know that there are some who question our sexiness but despite the ignorance surrounding plus size women, we serve sexiness too. Sexy curves are even more visible now because plus-size lingerie options have increased. While we don’t have the same options as the masses, there are brands like Monif C, Savage x Fenty, LiviRae Lingerie, GabiFresh X Playful Promises , and Cacique that are supplying plus-size women’s demand for sexy lingerie.
Because I know that seeing is believing, I am here with receipts that should inspire curvy girls to pop out in some sexy lingerie. Oh and these receipts will also show you, haters, that curvy women are indeed a BIG MOOD (pun intended). So yeah, check out how these curvy cuties serve up sexy in lingerie.
1. Cacique/Lane Bryant
2. Miss Lola
You still down? 🖤🖤🖤 Bodysuit @misslolacurve
3. Elila/ LiviRae Lingerie
LONG POST ALERT 🚨 ——————————————————————————— I LOVE This Shot That @gentlemenscurb Captured of Me. It’s Fun, It’s Flirty and Makes Me Feel Absolutely Beautiful. My Body Looks , Smells and Feels Amazing. ——————————————————————————— : : As We Enter Into Fat Girl Fall, I Want You To Remember To LOVE Your Body. It Is Yours and If You Don’t Own It, Then You Allow Space For Others To Own It, Mistreat It , Misuse It, and To Govern / Control Your Emotions Towards It.Our Bodies Are For Us and Only When We Know It , Own It And Embrace It , Is When We Truly Can Allow Someone To Share In It. ——————————————————————————— : : Thank You To My MUA @fashionably.dsade for this Soft Baby Doll Beat. Huge Shoutout To The Amazing LaVon Of @lluxuryhboutique for these amazing bundles. Thank You @liviraebras1 for Making Amazing Pieces For Women of All Shape Shades and Size. Fat Women Deserve To Look and Feel Sexy. You ladies do a great job of capturing that essence. @mauibigelow I love you. Tomorrow makes a week. I’ll be in your inbox as promised 😘 ——————————————————————————— #Fatblackwomen #curvynoire #MadameNoire #curvycon #liviraelingerie #dearfatgirl #charlotterusse #virginhair #essence #brazilianbodywave #Influencer #speakerlife #advocate #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlsrock #NYFW #modellife
4. RebDolls
Good Morning 🥀 @rebdolls Valentine’s Day haul dropping this week 🔥
5. LiviRae Lingerie
“Sexiness is a state of mind - a comfortable state of being. It's about loving yourself in your most unlovable moments”... Halle Berry Atlanta let’s get ready for the 2020 Jose Jose Pagãn Phototour sign up today ‼️‼️ http://www.phototourwithjosepagan.com/ 📸 @josepaganphotography Lingerie of course by @liviraebras1 Edits by : @symoneseven Mua : @natbrownbeauty Please like and share #plusmodel #plussize #plussizefashion #celebratemysize #fullfigured #plussizefashionista #curvyfashion #boldncurvy #plussizemodel #bodypositive #curvy #model #plussizestyle #plusmodelmag #effyourbeautystandards #plussizebeauty #plussizeblogger #plussizeboutique #stylehasnosize #explorepage #curvygirl #curvemodel #curvymodel #plussizeclothing #fashion #fashionforwardplus #lingerie #livierae
6. Savage x Fenty
☎️ RING RING RING 📞 I HEARD ITS #HOTLINEWEEK. _______________________________________________________Hey @thecurvycon answer the phone ☺️💕 📸: @passionfruitsla #tbt #hotline #lingerie #lanebryant #plussize #blogger #model #stylist #creativedirector #visionary #realist
7. Yandy
Happy Model Monday. Turning Up the Heat as Valentine’s Day Approaches? Dont Mind if I do. 🔥 . . . 📸: @shot.by.sean MUA: @joleanmua Wig: @bijonsade_ Lingerie: @yandy Custom Fur Robe: @stackmoneyquincy . . . #PlusModelParis #DMVPlus #PlusModeling #FullFiguredFierce #GoldenConfidence #PowerHousePlus #FullFiguredFierce #BlackPlusWomen #PlusSizeFashion #CurvyBombshell #EffYourBeautyStandards #CelebrateMySize #PrintModel
8. LiviRae Lingerie
This Is Me Descending from Heaven into my future husband’s dreams 👼🏾! Find me and 11 other luscious curvy beauties in the Belle 2020 Calendar available for purchase at shotbyseandmv.com. The link is also in my bio or you can navigate to @shot.by.sean for more purchasing information. • • • Lingerie: @liviraelingerie Head piece: @amazonfashion Duster: @amazonfashion Styled by @styledonadime Photographer @shot.by.sean . #2020 #happynewyear #january #calendar2020 #angelsquad #offwhite #plussizelife #pmmlovemybody #celebratemysize #hellobeautiful #cystumofcurves #bloggerstyle #dcblogger #blackbloggers
9. Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises
It’s definitely Hot Girl Winter!!! Cutting up all winter setting the tone for the new decade!!! Another 🔥 shoot w/ THEE Rick Jones in my @gabifresh x @playfulpromises set 📸: @rjonesphotography . . . . . . . . #curves #psblogger #fullfiguredfashion #chicagoblogger #nyc #celebratemysize #essencestyle #honormycurves #stylehasnosize #instafashion #chicagoinfluencer #darlingstyle #tcfstyle #plussizemeplz #thick #psfashion #fashiongram #ootd #ltkcurves #ltkstyle #blogger #fashion #effyourbeautystandards #styleblogger #lifestyleblogger #Birthdaygirl #xoq #playfulpromises
10. FashionNova
Getting ready to be someone’s gift on Valentine’s 🖤 in my @fashionnovacurve fashionnovapartner ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #curve365 ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Click the link in Bio to see my feature in the 2020 ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀@kurvescalendar !! ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Note my insta handle @ checkout! ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ —————————————————————— ⠀⠀ Body 🩱 : @fashionnovacurve Kiss Me Harder Bodystocking- Black ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀—————————————————————— • • • # #fashionnova #novababe #fashionnovacurve #fashionnovapartner #ootdblackgirls #atlantaphotography #atlantamodels #plussizemodel #Atlantabloggers #atlantaplusmodels #atlantaphotographers #atlantamodel #plussize #plusmodel #plussizefashion #plusfashionblogger #plussizefashionista #thickwomen #thickchick #thickthighs #thickthighssavelives #curvygirl #influencer #curvymodel #fashionista #fashionaddict #fashionblogger
11. Cacique/Lane Bryant
<#sponsored> Familia, for today’s blog post I’ve partnered with @lanebryant and @caciqueintimates to share with you something super personal to me; my postpartum #selflove journey. Self love is not something that just happens. Not losing weight, not a cute dress and not even your partner telling you how amazing you look in that sexy lingerie will change how you feel about yourself. I’ve been there. Correction, I AM there. For the past two years I’ve been learning how to reconnect with my body, how to love it again and how to feel sexy after having a baby. Honestly, I’m not fully there yet but that’s the thing, it doesn’t just happen. Whether with clothes on or off, it takes work, baby steps, self nurturing and acceptance. So familia, today’s blog post is dedicated to each and every one of you who’s going through it. Link in bio ❤️ Photo by @millistephaniaphotography #createyourlane #fortheloveofcurves #bodypositivity . . . . . #plusfashion #plussizeblogger #psootd #psblogger #plussize #latinablogger #suitsheelsandcurves #fashionblogger #mommyblogger #plussizemom #plussizepetite #petiteblogger #casualstyle #petitestyle #plussizelingerie #postpartumbody #postpartumjourney #selfconfidence #valentinesday #sexymomma #plussizeandproud #bodypositive #nycbloggers
12. Wacoal America
One of my all time pet peeves is visible back rolls in my clothing. I strive for an all around smooth silhouette. And thanks to at @wacoalamerica, I have THANKFULLY found a bra that completely minimizes my back rolls. Wacoal’s 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐚 has been recently added to my collection of this brand’s bras. It provides excellent back and side smoothing, and amazing support giving you a sleek look from every angle. The 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 make the perfect pair giving gentle smoothing and controls the jiggle. I kid you not, I took two bras on my recent vacation to Bali — this one and the Halo Lace Strapless Bra — both from Wacoal. They were all I needed. #wacoalamerica #NikkiFreeStyle #ad
13. Voluptuous Beauty
I am awake My mind is free I am Creative I love myself My willpower is strong I am Brave I practice patience I don’t judge folks I give not to receive I don’t expect I accept I listen more than I talk I know I’ll change I know you’ll change I’ll hold on one more day I start over when necessary I create my own situations I am cosmic I don’t have the answers I desire to learn I am the plan I am strong I am weak I want to grow I know I will I take on responsibility I hide myself from no one I’m on my path Warriors walks alone I won’t let my focus change Taking out the demons in my range... - @erykahbadu 👑 🔥: @voluptuous_beauty19 📷: @2worldsmg MUA: @ajmaramakeup Hairstylist: @doneupbymiranda Hair: @beautymaster_official . . . . #WhatWhitneyWore #VoluptuousBeauty #WhitneyCrushWednesday #PhatGirlFresh #beautymodel #yeahwritegirl #fatgirlsbewinning #styledivlife #mbib #FatGirlFall #empoweredwomen #bloggerstyle #getyourrebelon #plussizefashion #plussize #fashionforwardplus #plussizefashionista #plussizebeauty #plussizeblogger #pmmlovemybody #plusmodelmag #goldenconfidence #visiblyplus #psootd #lovemycurves #celebratemysize #goodsquad #blackbloggersclub
14. The Diva Kurves Collection
15. Kelly’s Kloset
Play. 👏🏽Nice. 👏🏽For. 👏🏽What? Y’all ready for another one? I hope so because THIS is only the beginning 🔥This set is called “Baaad Lucy” and is now YOURS for the taking❤ . . . Now introducing @TheFULLerSideofThings x @kellysklosetdotnet Capsule Collection! Yes you read that Right BABYYY!!!! I am sooooo beyond excited and grateful to team up with @kellysklosetdotnet. The pieces from my collection represents their motto of “Sexy At Any Size” I am NOT the “Traditional” body type that most brands like to promote. My Fupa, Thighs & Arms aren’t small. My breast don’t sit up all perky. And I don’t have a big ol Butt Lol I have cellulite, stretch marks & dimples. That shouldn’t make me less sexy! I love every inch of ME and you should too! I represent that all WOMEN can serve it UP no matter their Size or Shape! And besides Its ok if I’m not someone’s cup of tea, people prefer Henny STRAIGHT 💋So get into these SEXY pieces I’ll be releasing ALL week long 🔥 Link is in Bio to snag YOURS today . . . . 📸 @asharpphoto (simply BRILLIANT)
16. Target
Self Love Day 9: Thankfulness . . . Hair: @revealyoubeautystudio Makeup: @porshaparadise Lingerie: @target Photography: @iam_travis_terrellphoto . . . What is the first thing you do when you wake up on the morning or before you lay down to rest at night. I wanna know. Comment below. In the morning I try and lay still without touching my phone and reflect. Think. Be thankful before I sign in to be Mal The Model or the owner of @theplatformexp or the manager at Coach. I think about what makes me tick, what has broken me, what I will accomplish that day and try and put myself in a good headspace before I rub my dog CoCo and crawl out of the bed to concur the world for the day. I hope to start reading more, that’s a true goal for me in 2020. Feel free to share yours also, maybe we can be accountability partners 🥰 . . . #malthemodel #malloryb #target #targetstyle #targetfinds #targetdoesitagain #plusmodel #plussizelingerie #sizesexy #honorcurves #raleighphotographer #valentines #valentinesday #showusthevintage #showus #editorialphotography #raleighmua #macmakeupartist #fingerwaves #natural #naturalhairstyles #curves #curvygirl #melaninpoppin #mixedchicks #indigenous #blackgirlmagic #visiblyplussize #visiblyplus #womenofcolor
17. Love Vera
Warmer times with @shoplovevera #blackownedbusiness 📸: @meech213 💄: @fukjacimjill #model #effyourbeautystandards #picoftheday #goldenconfidence #beautyoverstandards #blackgirlmagic #bicoastalmodel #plusmodelmag #melanin #selflove #bodypositive #bicoastalmgmt #plusisequal #lingerie #visiblyplussize #Longtittiesmatter #wcw #lingerie #lizzo #thickthighs
18. Elomi Lingerie
• DIGITAL DETOX • working in social media, it’s so easy to get wrapped up in your work. Your job is literally at your fingertips 😩 While in Cape Town, I took a couple of (much needed) days off. I shared a couple of stories of the day, but I really took time to be present in our moments. At one point I threw in my silky robe and this @elomilingerie Matilda set. The down time helped center me, and now I’m back in NYC and ready to WERK 🙏🏾🙌🏾 Are you ready for 2020? Or are you looking for prompts to set you on the right path? Join @elomilingerie for their Live Limitless challenge (there’s 30 in all!). Visit the link in my bio to upload your Live Limitless moments 🙏🏾 📸: @iamtrevonjames #sponsored #LLchallenge2 #elomi #elomimatilda #LiveLimitlessChallenge #psblogger #plussizelingerie #meetsouthafrica #capetown
19. Shein
🗣Drink water and #BeYouDoYou Sis👑 . . Visits www.msbeyoudoyou.com to check out the blog, my curvycloset sale @msbeyoudoyoucurvycloset and to shop my Apparel by @msbeyoudoyou ✨ . . Model @msbeyoudoyou MUA 🙋🏽♀️ All in one Lace Teddy @sheinofficial Heels @byashleystewart 📸 @charissolutionsphotography . . Plus Criss Cross Appliques Scalloped Trim Lace Teddy Bodysuit Search ID: 644249 https://bit.ly/2VPOzwc General link for coupon: https://bit.ly/2VTU8tF Use the coupon code to enjoy 15% off: msbeQ2 Use the coupon code to enjoy shipping: msbeQ2 It is Extra 15% OFF any purchase for the whole site. (valid till 30th Jun) . . #plusmodel #petitemodel #fashionblogger #influencer #motivationalspeaker #runway #print #fit #shein #effyourbeautystandards #bodypositivity #goldenconfidence #fullfiguredfierce #plusisequal #celebratemysize #pmmlovemybody #iamqueensize #walkingbeyondthestandard #shootyourshot #respectmycurves #beyoudoyou #tcfstyle #scoutmetrue #plussizelingerie #plussizefashion #lingerie . . @charissolutionsphotography @forever21 @fullfiguredfierce @fullfigured_fashion @plusmodelmagazine @golden.confidence @loveumag @fabuplus @sheinofficial @msbeyoudoyoucurvycloset @truemodelmgt @queensizemagazine @ipmmodels @curve.newyork @statemgmt @statemgmt.scout @dorothycombsmodels @wespeakny @si_swimsuit @labelcurv @descalzoshows @glamourglamour_swimwear
20. Onesie Nation USA
ONESIENATION USA ✨🧚🏾🦄🌸🔑 with my boo’s @falliie and @sablecoryn Rocking @onesienationusa @onesienationusa 📸: @thecamkilla CD: @rolandbanks #AD #model #plusmodel #curvemodel #lingerie #queensize #peace #blessed #grateful #curvy #pmmlovemybody #games #Godisgood #booked #international #curves #thankful #blackgirlmagic #boss #atl #vibes #new #Love #newchapter #time #blackgirl #fashion #photography #glow #gold
21. Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises
By now you may have heard the Victoria Secret Fashion Show has been cancelled!! The hourlong special, which has aired since 2001, won't be happening and that's a huge deal. ⠀ I have thoughts on why?!I Are you ready for some shady yet real tea? I know you are, lol. ⠀ Head over to thefatgirloffashion.com 👆🏾link in bio (http://bit.ly/2DhhLEV) + I have details on the gorgeous set I'm wearing.
22. FashionNova
🌹 @fashionnovacurve Fashionnovapartner . . . . #Fashionnovacurve #Novababe #FashionovaAmbassador #Vitiligo #Vitiligomodel #Curves #Curvy #Curvemodel #Blog #Fashionblog #ootd #Lingerie #Plussizelingerie #Valentines #Valentinesday
23. Cacique/Lane Bryant
#PaidForByLaneBryant Doorbuster deals are happening NOW on @lanebryant ! How does $25 Full Priced @caciqueintimates Bras sound? You can get the Boost Balconette Bra With Metallic Lace today and Friday for $25 instead of $67.00! Click the link in the bio to see more! Also, starting today through 12/2, almost everything is 40% off! #CreateYourLane #ForTheLoveOfCurves 📸 @rossthephotoboss http://bit.ly/2OrLcL6
