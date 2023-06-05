Teyana Taylor Is Changing The Performance Game As A Creative Director

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has taken her artistic eyes elsewhere after retiring from making music. The talented visionary is extending her choreography and creative direction to today’s hottest musicians, providing them with the guidance she didn’t have as an artist.

Taylor shared her rich, raspy voice with the world, but when she felt unappreciated by her label, she redirected her energy into other areas. Between her thriving acting career and her work as a creative director, there’s no telling if the rose from Harlem will bless us with more music.

Since her retirement, the 32-year-old actress collaborated with artists like Summer Walker, Latto, and, more recently, Lola Brooke to assist with performance development through her company, The Aunties Production. She took her knack for directing music videos to the stage, and she is elevating their shows one by one. Taylor has served as the choreographer, stylist, and more for her career, and now she’s becoming the resource she needed during her music career. We love to see it!

In case you missed it, here are some of the artists working with Taylor.

RELATED ARTICLES: Teyana Taylor’s Promo Pics For Her Jordan Collaboration Features Generations Of Royal Flyness