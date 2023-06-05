Teyana Taylor Is Changing The Performance Game As A Creative Director

Teyana Taylor has taken her artistic eyes elsewhere after retiring from making music. The talented visionary is extending her choreography and creative direction to today’s hottest musicians, providing them with the guidance she didn’t have as an artist.
Taylor shared her rich, raspy voice with the world, but when she felt unappreciated by her label, she redirected her energy into other areas. Between her thriving acting career and her work as a creative director, there’s no telling if the rose from Harlem will bless us with more music.
Since her retirement, the 32-year-old actress collaborated with artists like Summer Walker, Latto, and, more recently, Lola Brooke to assist with performance development through her company, The Aunties Production. She took her knack for directing music videos to the stage, and she is elevating their shows one by one. Taylor has served as the choreographer, stylist, and more for her career, and now she’s becoming the resource she needed during her music career. We love to see it!
In case you missed it, here are some of the artists working with Taylor.
1. Lola Brooke
Lola Brooke put on an amazing show during the annual Summer Jam concert held in NYC. Taylor took to social media to hand Brooke her flowers and congratulate her on a job well done.
“Ya summer Jam debut went out with a bangggggggg! You should be very proud of yourself. You got IT! We literally only had 2 four hour rehearsals but I had no worries cause I knew you could & would kill that shit! I want to thank you and ya amazing team for trusting @theauntiesinc and knowing that you were in good hands. This is just the beginning! So be ready to reach beyond the stars ✨,” she wrote.
2. Summer Walker
Summer Walker was recently criticized for not bringing her playful personality to her shows. The singer, who has openly discussed her social anxiety, undoubtedly affects her shows and stage presence.
Walker recently partnered with The Aunties Production, giving her show a facelift like none other. According to fans on Twitter, Taylor helped produce a show that created a strong presence and complimented Walker’s aesthetic.
3. Latto
Latto too her performance game to the next level when The Auntie Production assisted with her Coachella performance in March. In an Instagram post, Taylor wrote, “I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends. Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo! 💞💞💕💕💕💕💕💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖.”
