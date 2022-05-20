Teyana Taylor And PrettyLittleThing Are Searching For The Next Fashion Designer

Teyana Taylor and PrettyLittleThing are looking for the next fashion designer to create a look for the singer’s “The Last Rose Petal tour,” which begins in August.

In an Instagram post that went to both her and PrettyLittleThing’s account, the creative director for the brand wrote, “🚨ATTENTION ALL FASHION DESIGNERS!🚨 Me & @prettylittlething are linking up to find some of the hottest up and coming designers around! We’ll be presenting someone with an opportunity to display their creativity and collaborate on a broader platform.”

Taylor is known for her edgy yet sexy style, and she has been setting trends since stepping on the scene. As the PrettyLittleThing creative director, she has added pizazz to the already popular brand. Now she is extending a helping hand to help up-and-coming fashion designers to enter the fashion industry. “It’s always been a passion of mine to help impact the lives of other young creatives, and as Creative Director of @prettylittlething, this is the perfect opportunity to continue carrying out my mission of reaching back and granting opportunities!” Taylor continued on her Instagram.

To enter the contest, submit four designs with at least one sketch of Taylor’s potential look for the tour. Submissions are being accepted now through PrettyLitteThing.com or by tagging your designs on Instagram using the #DesignwithPLTxTeyana hashtag. Winners will be announced on June 24th and the lucky person will receive a chance to design Taylor’s tour look, a grant from PrettyLittleThing, and a collection designed with Taylor

that will launch in February 2023.

