Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Latto Puts Her Curves On Full Display In A Sheer Black Dress

Latto is serving "Big Energy" on the 'Gram, and we are all over it.

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Latto is heating up her Instagram feed in a sheer, black dress that accents her curves fabulously!

Latto is serving “Big Energy” on the ‘Gram, and we are all over it. The rapper hopped on her social media to wow us in a form fitting, sheer black dress that left little to the imagination. In her hot picture, Latto is bent over posing while giving major face. Her lace/sheer frock reveals some of her tattoos, stomach, thighs, and derriere. Latto paired her garb with black, knee-length patent leather boots and wore her hair in full spiral curls that cascaded down her shoulders. She captioned her sassy post with, “Rip me out the plastic I been acting brand new 😮‍💨,” which is a line from her latest rap song.

Her followers took to her comments with tons of praise for the “Lottery” emcee. Both Storm Reid and Summer Walker posted heart-eye emojis under her picture while another follower wrote, “FACE & BODY CARD NEVA DECLINE 😍.”

Related Stories

According to Latto’s Instagram, she is gearing up to drop a radio podcast titled 777 Radio. The multihyphenate star announced the news a day ago, adding that her first guest will be Chloe Bailey. Congratulations are in order for the Ohio native! We can’t wait to see what this podcast will be all about!

DON’T MISS…

Latto Is Stunning In A Gorgeous Red Gown

5 Times Latto Showed Off Her ‘Big Energy’

Latto Shares A BTS Video Of Her Hair Styling Routine

Latto Is Stunning In Rick Owens At 2023 iHeart Radio Awards

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Latto Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Megan The Stallion Is A Style Moment In A Reworked Paco Rabanne Look

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Latto Puts Her Curves On Full Display In A Sheer Black Dress

Dove Love Your Hair Collection
Hair  |  Marsha B.

How Dove Is Helping Women Like Me Embrace Their Grey Hair

Woman washing using sponge in shower
Skin Care  |  tatayanayomary

Dove’s New Body Cleansers Are Perfect For Dry, Eczema-Prone, and Sensitive Skin Types

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close