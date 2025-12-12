‘Talk To Your Mom’ Workshop To Help Heal Mom & Daughter Relationships Launches In LA

As AI’s influence infiltrates newsrooms, music charts, and social media reach, Keyaira Kelly, founder of women-led media company KK Media, is still betting on human relationships and connection. Kelly’s award-winning podcast, “Talk To Your Mom,” that centers healing conversations guided by the help of experts between generations of women, has stretched its arms into the city of South Pasadena, California for its workshop launch.

“Talk To Your Mom”, produced by Amber Smith, NAACP Image Award nominated producer for J dot ill (Jill Scott’s Podcast), premiered its first season in 2019 with a candid first episode co-hosted with Kelly’s mother, Tarawoner Kelly, minister and life coach with over four decades of work teaching self-esteem and worthiness to women and girls in inner-cities. The three seasons of the podcast feature therapist support, celebrity moms, including Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol, and Toya Johnson-Rushing, the mother of Lil Wayne’s first daughter, Reginae, and raw discussions of the interior corners of women’s lives — including overcoming shame, surviving infidelity, and what it looks like to mother children and millennials in an uncertain, 21st century era.

Talk To Your Mom Podcast

The podcast’s reception was explosive, with features on The Breakfast Club and ESSENCE in the first year of its release. In 2020, the podcast won 2 Black Podcast Awards and is currently ranked in the top 1.5% of global podcasts. Now, in season 3 of the show, KK Media is betting on in-person discussions as a key brand extension, starting in South Pasadena — a tight knit family town perfectly positioned for tight-knit conversations.

“I’ve spent over forty years working with vulnerable populations, and I know personally women and girls are in desperate need of safe, community care,” Tarawoner Kelly said.

Kelly believes creating breathing room for women to share their truth is a part of community care, and the workshops hosted by KK Media are a part of that movement.

“We produce podcasts, workshops, and media spaces where intergenerational truths can be

spoken, heard, and honored, strengthening communication across families and individuals. Our programs move beyond ‘content’ into community,” Kelly said.

KK Media

On December 7, Kelly and her mom hosted dozens of women for a day of storytelling, transparency, and access to healthy conversational tools via licensed social worker Florence Lowe, at N+F Kitchen, a multi-generational women-owned restaurant and event space run by Kaiy Smith in South Pasadena. The event was sponsored by Black-owned vitamin company, Black Girl Vitamins & The Wild Seed fund, a grant program for women-entrepreneurs in Los Angeles.

One workshop participant said, “The space [KK Media] created was so intentional, healing, and beautifully held. This is the kind of storytelling that stays with you. My niece and I left feeling inspired by the vulnerability and the energy in the room. It was truly powerful.”

Kelly believes strong families create strong futures, and creating content that centers community communication is the way forward.

“The more women can honestly share what we’ve survived, the more confidence we will have in our ability to survive a hazy future,” she said.

KK Media is gearing up to host more workshops and release season 4 of the “Talk To Your Mom” podcast in 2026. To partner on future workshops or to sponsor podcast episodes, e-mail contact@kkmediacompany.com.

