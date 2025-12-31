HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Couples Of 2025

Black love reigned supreme in 2025. From new flames like Meghan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson and Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre to couples with years in the game like Jay Z and Beyoncé, these loving duos matched each other’s fly all year.

Teyana Taylor was one of our most stylish women of the year, so it makes sense her man (it is rumored they broke up) step into his fashion bag by her side. The two made it Instagram official in June when Teyana shared visuals from his surprise birthday party. They were spotted at several red carpet events after and he was eye candy in her music video.

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns got engaged on Christmas and in grand fashion. Karl popped the question on an NYC rooftop, which was befitting since he and Jordyn have been bringing court side fashion to every Knicks game.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

They say opposites attract, and Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thomas became #relationshipgoals this year. Klay is more reserved while Megan is outspoken and the life of the party, but he brings out her soft girl era and we love that.

Joey Bada** and Serayah welcomed a baby together, this year, and the “Ruth & Boaz” actress showed off her best maternity style on red carpets with the fine chocolate rapper by her side. They weren’t the only lovebirds to have a baby in 2025, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B welcomed a bundle of joy and we got to see them stylishly navigate parenthood as a unit. Whether on the football field or court side, Cardi and Stefon brought looks that made headlines.

The Carters broke the Internet every time they stepped out, like when they popped out for the “Boy Is Mine Tour” or in Vegas where Bey served body at the F1 racing competition.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are five years strong and prove a couple that stays together, slays together. Keep scrolling for our most stylish celebrity couples of 2025.

1. Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre Source:Getty Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the “One Battle After Another” London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. 2. Serayah and Joey Bada$$ Source:Getty Serayah and Joey Bada$$ attend A model the Kim Shui fashion show during 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City. 3. Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Source:Getty Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns are seen on May 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 4. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Source:Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. 5. Russell Wilson and Ciara Source:Getty Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Ciara Birthday Celebration With DJ Cassidy on October 24, 2025 in New York City. 6. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts Source:Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the Adrienne Maloof and Niecy Nash-Betts Holiday Celebration at Private Residence on December 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. 7. Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Source:Getty Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. 8. Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B Source:Getty NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. 9. Brandon Ingram and Glorilla Source:Getty Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors greets rapper Glorilla of their basketball game against the Washington Wizards at the Scotiabank Arena on November 21, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 10. Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones Source:Getty Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are seen at Day 6 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. 11. Beyonce and Jay-Z Source:Getty Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 12. Anthony “Ant” Wilson and singer Monica Source:Getty Anthony “Ant” Wilson and singer Monica backstage during the Wild ‘N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on September 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.