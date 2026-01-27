Gallery: The Best Street Style Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week

Paris street style is doing what it always does during couture week: making us gag.

Paris Haute Couture Week is happening right now, January 26–29, 2026, and the city is fully in fashion mode. This is the week where designers take things beyond the usual runway, serving bold shapes, sculptural gowns, 3-D details, feathers, crystals, and looks that feel like real art in motion. Houses like Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli, Giorgio Armani Privé, Valentino, and more are bringing high-fashion fantasy to life, and the street style always rises to meet it.

Paris Haute Couture Week Street Style Is Everything

And the streets of Paris are delivering. We’ve seen fashion girls step out in shimmering black sequins paired with oversized cape energy. It’s giving matrix but glamorously on the runway. Another guest served pure drama in a fitted sequin gown with a textured bubble skirt and a matching structured hat that felt equal parts vintage and futuristic. Sculptural white mini dresses are having a moment too, with sharp, petal-like shapes that look like wearable couture art.

Men’s style is keeping things sleek and layered, with long dark coats, relaxed tailoring, and quiet luxury accessories. Faux fur, tweed sets, tall boots, and bold beauty moments are everywhere. Paris street style this week is proof that the best looks aren’t only inside the shows. They’re walking right past you on the sidewalk.

Style Gallery: The Best Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week Aren’t Just On The Runway

As we head toward New York Fashion Week, three weeks away, we’re taking a moment to spotlight the best street style we’ve seen so far. Scroll on for the standout looks lighting up Paris right now.

1. Sculptural White Mini Dress Moment Source:Getty Cindy Miranda served pure fashion fantasy in a sculpted white mini dress with petal-like shaping and crystal embellishment that looked like wearable art. Silver pointed heels, sleek braids pulled back, and glowing skin kept the styling clean and modern, letting the dress do all the talking. 2. Leather Jacket & Statement Boots Source:Getty This street style brought edge in a textured brown leather jacket paired with tall olive-toned boots that instantly made the outfit stand out. Dark sunglasses and a casual in-hand umbrella added that unbothered Paris street style attitude. 3. Full Sequin Drama With A Couture Hat Source:Getty Didi Stone rocked a fitted black sequin gown that instantly stole the sidewalk spotlight, especially with its textured, voluminous skirt detail. The matching structured pill box hat brought vintage glamour, while sparkling earrings, a clutch bag, and sharp beauty—defined eyes and sculpted cheekbones—made the whole look feel like a fashion film. 4. Who doesn’t love an Afro-Chanel moment? Source:Getty This street style star gave Paris classic with a pastel tweed skirt set that felt Chanel-coded in the best way. She paired the tailored jacket with sheer black tights, glossy pointed heels, and a bold red lip, while her full natural afro was just so fierce and unapologetic. 5. Sequins + Cape Energy in All Black Source:Getty Lise Pierroni stepped out in a sleek black turtleneck and fitted pants, topped with a shimmering oversized sequin cape that turned a simple silhouette into a couture moment. The look was finished with pointed black boots, a structured mini handbag, and braided hair styled into a high bun with soft, polished makeup. 6. Vintage Fur Meets Luxe Neutrals Source:Getty This guest made her coat THE OUTFIT. She bundled up in a plush vintage-inspired fur coat layered over soft neutrals and wide-leg trousers, giving cozy but elevated Paris energy. With round glasses, a bold lip, and classic lace-up shoes, the look felt timeless, practical, and chic. 7. Menswear Layers Done the Paris Way Source:Getty This look was all about quiet cool, with a long black overcoat layered over relaxed tailoring and wide-leg trousers. The simple monochrome styling felt effortless, finished with minimal accessories (including a tan tote) and an easy street-style stride.