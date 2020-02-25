CLOSE
#CouplesWeLove , black love , Newsletter
HomeHelloBuzz

Sterling K. Brown And His Beautiful Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Are Serious #BlackLove Goals

Posted 15 hours ago

51st NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bath are tearing up the red carpet with their style. The pair met back in 1998 at Stanford University, before the fame, and became friends first.

“We found out that we were both from St. Louis. We didn’t know that we were both from St. Louis, like, our parents went to rival high schools. We were born in the same hospital. Like, we were friends,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight back in 2018.

“She was dating somebody. Of course she was, she’s gorgeous. So we were just buddies.”

While the relationship later turned romantic, they had their own drama, dating on and off through college, Country Living pointed out. After three years of dating on and off,  in 2004 they got back together and have been “solid” ever since, marrying in 2007.

Here, Bath talks about the “crazy” reason she broke up with her now-husband.

Well, nearly 13 years after they jumped the broom, it’s clear they are now reaping the fruits of their labor, not just with their love, but with their acting as the-two time Emmy winner plays the beloved Randall on NBC’s This Is Us and Bath is killing as Ari it on BET’s The First Wives’ Club.

After even two kids later, this couple still has the hots for one another. Here they are at the 2019 Primetime Emmys, just look at Sterling admiring all of Ryan’s stunning beauty!

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Man, there is so much more! Here are all the times they were the epitome of #BlackLove on the red carpet and beyond!

1.

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3.

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

4.

World Premiere Of Disney&apos;s &apos;Frozen 2&apos; Source:WENN

5.

Frozen II World Premiere Source:WENN

6.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 Source:WENN

7.

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Day 2 Source:WENN

8.

SAG-AFTRA 3rd Annual Emmy Nominees Night Source:WENN

9.

Champagne Collet at The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards Source:Getty

10.

NBC Emmy Nominee Mixer Source:WENN

11.

50th NAACP Image Awards Source:WENN

12.

The Paley Center For Media&apos;s 2019 PaleyFest LA - "This Is Us" Source:WENN

13.

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards Source:WENN

14.

EW Pre SAG Awards Celebration Source:WENN

15.

SAG Awards 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

16.

Entertainment Weekly And L'Oreal Paris Hosts The 2019 Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

17.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source:WENN

18.

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty

19.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony Source:Getty

20.

The BAFTA Tea Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

21.

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22.

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

23.

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

24.

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25.

2017 Summer TCA Tour - 33rd Annual Television Critics Association Awards Source:Getty

26.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age Of Heroes World Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet Event Source:Getty

27.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

28.

The Hollywood Reporter And SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night Presented By American Airlines, Breguet, And Dacor - Inside Source:Getty

29.

2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty

30.

The Hollywood Reporter And SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night Presented By American Airlines, Breguet, And Dacor - Red Carpet Source:Getty

31.

FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

32.

Variety And Women In Film's 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

33.

69th Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

34.

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 Source:WENN

35.

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Waves" Premiere Source:Getty

36.

Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Breakthrough" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

37.

FX&apos;s For Your Consideration Event for &apos;The People v. O.J. Simpson - American Crime Story&apos; Source:WENN

38.

Premiere Of Sony's "The Angry Birds Movie 2" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

39.

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:WENN

40.

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals Source:WENN
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close