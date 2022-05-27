Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale: 10 Items You Need To Shop

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Here at HelloBeautiful, the idea of spending top-dollar for beauty essentials will never sit right with us. Even though some items are well worth their hefty price tag, scoring a great deal on your cult-favorites always feels like a significant win. And since it can be tedious to sift through various retailers and brands for the perfect sales, we’ve decided to up the ante and do the work for you via Sephora. That’s right, Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale is officially on, and we’re here for it.

Beauty aficionados are familiar with the extensive lineup of products Sephora offers. The beauty giant has some of the best brands covering makeup, hair, skincare, fragrance, bath and body, and tool departments. So, you can count on stocking up on cult-favorite brands like Fenty Beauty, Beauty Blender, NARS, and more. Best of all, you can shop all your faves in one place and pick up mini-sized options as needed.

Aside from grubbing on some tasty BBQ, it’s time to show your beauty collection some love. And thankfully, Sephora is coming in major clutch for its annual sale. From May 27 to May 30, shoppers can round up their favorite items in-store and online. All-day pickups, curbside pickups, buy online, pickup in-store options and free shipping with code FREESHIP are at your disposal.

It’s only right that we put all of the beauty must-haves on your radar. Whether you need a body care haul, are looking to switch things up with your skincare routine, or simply need to replenish your makeup collection, we’ve got you covered. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi collection and get ready to shop 10 of our favorites from Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale lineup while they’re still in stock. Happy Shopping, folks!