5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection

There’s no better way to get your beauty collection in order than to tap in with the latest and greatest products in the Black-owned circuit. After all, the right products can easily simplify your routine, which always comes in handy. And when it comes to Black creatives, they never miss a beat on giving us products that cater to our wants and needs.
Plus, it always feels good to support our fellow brothers and sisters. Not only will you help small black businesses stay afloat, but your consistent coins can help these brands become permanent fixtures in the beauty world.
So, if you’re cruising the virtual aisles for nourishing haircare products, moisturizing hair balms for your mane and beard, or simply on the hunt for pigmented lipsticks to make your pout the center of attention, Black-owned beauty brands will always come in major clutch.
In the spirit of keeping your collection up to par, we’ve compiled five noteworthy essentials that can take your beauty game to the next level. So, grab your credit card and get ready to shop this week’s must-haves in the makeup, skin care and fragrance departments.
1. Chloe and Chad That Glow Face MaskSource:Chloe and Chad
Every beauty lover should have a brightening mask in their arsenal. And the Chloe and Chad That Glow Face Mask ($18.00, ChloeandChad.com) is that girl for melanin-rich skin. It’s formulated with vitamin C, Calcium, magnesium and antioxidants that come together to even out your complexion and smooth your skin.
2. Butter by Keba Perfume OilSource:Butter by Keba
There’s nothing better than giving yourself a quick refresh while on the go. And thanks to the Butter by Keba Perfume Oil ($25.00, Butterbykeba.com), this travel-size roll on allows you to layer on scent that goes the distance.
3. Bossy Cosmetics Faith Liquid LipstickSource:Bossy Cosmetics
No makeup bag is complete without a super-pigmented red lip. It’s sexy, chic, and perfect for almost any occasion. Consider adding the Bossy Cosmetics Faith Liquid Lipstick ($25.00, Bossybeauty.com) to your collection. This stunning red shade offers lasting color with a matte finish that’s on the comfortable side.
4. Rosen Skincare Earth CleanserSource:Rosen Skincare
Take a natural approach with your skin care game with the help of theRosen Skincare Earth Cleanser. This lightweight, foaming cleanser ($18.00, Rosenskincare.com) is made with Fuller’s earth clay, zinc Oxide, and eucalyptus oil that fights against breakouts and regulates oil production.
5. Scotch Porter Smoothing Hair BalmSource:Scotch Porter
Calling all men! If you need a hair balm that can get your mane in order, we’ve got you covered. The Scotch Porter Smoothing Hair Balm is made with kale protein and biotin liposomes that work to renew moisture, prevent frizz and add definition, control and shine. Simply add a small dollop to damp hair, brush or comb to style, and you’re all set.