10 Times Saweetie Was Our Style Goals

Things haven’t cooled down ever since Saweetie stepped on the scene and declared it Icy season. The Best Friend rapper has been tapping in to all of her gifts by fully exploring the beauty, fashion, and music industries. Over the last two years she’s launched clothing lines with PrettyLittleThing, makeup with Morphe Cosmetics, became a brand ambassador for Mielle Organics, and created her own nail collection with SinfulColors.

Saweetie’s style aesthetic is fun, youthful, and glamorous. She provides such range when it comes to bringing sexiness, drama, and high-fashion flare to the red carpet. From extravagant ball gowns to dresses with extreme cutouts, our girl does it all. Saweetie is known to fully commit to a look with full styling. There’s no will too over-the-top and no makeup look that’s too bold.

Today our favorite Icy chick turns 28-years-old. In honor of her special day, we’re counting down 10 times Saweetie gave us style goals.