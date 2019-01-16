Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Samuel L. Jackson is Hollywood’s highest paid actor, and his films (he’s starred in over 100 roles) have generated billions at the box office. Sam is currently in two blockbuster movies set to hit the big screen, Glass and Captain Marvel.
But behind every successful Black man is a strong Black woman and that woman for Sam Jackson is LaTanya Richardson. The couple, who’ve been married since 1980, have stood the test of time. They’ve been married 38 years and she’s the reason he became an actor.
“I’m telling you, we were revolutionaries,” Richardson said in Essence Magazine. “We used to say the most revolutionary thing was to keep a Black family together. So that became our mantra.”
Take a look at Sam and LaTanya through the years.
1. 26th Annual NAACP Theatre AwardsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Actors Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson arrives at the 26th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Saban Theatre on November 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images,) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,theatrical performance,california,two people,three quarter length,samuel l. jackson,naacp theatre awards,saban theater,latanya richardson,beverly hills – california
2. 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Actors Samuel L. Jackson (L) and LaTanya Richardson (R) attend the 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,two people,the beverly hilton hotel,samuel l. jackson,carousel of hope,latanya richardson,beverly hills – california
3. UAE-DUBAI-FILM-FESTIVALSource:Getty
American actress LaTanya Richardson (R) and Samuel L Jackson attend the Opening Night Gala ceremony of the 13th Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), on December 7, 2016. / AFP / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,actor,actress,night,gala,film premiere,ceremony,red carpet event,human interest,couple – relationship,samuel l. jackson,film festival,middle east,united arab emirates,dubai,latanya richardson,persian gulf countries,dubai international film festival,premiere event
4. Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures’ ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the premiere of Magnolia Pictures ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ at LACMA on January 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,film industry,california,city of los angeles,two people,three quarter length,film premiere,red carpet event,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson,los angeles county museum of art,i am not your negro,premiere event
5. Premiere Of Paramount Pictures’ ‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 19: Actor Samuel L. Jackson (R) and wife LaTanya Richardson attend the Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,looking at camera,portrait,film industry,california,women,two people,fashion,hollywood – california,three quarter length,film premiere,mann theaters,wife,red carpet event,samuel l. jackson,paramount pictures,latanya richardson,tcl chinese theatre,xxx: return of xander cage
6. 89th Annual Academy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: LaTanya Richardson and actor Samuel L. Jackson arrive at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,film industry,television show,california,two people,hollywood – california,award,annual event,awards ceremony,hollywood and highland center,samuel l. jackson,academy awards,latanya richardson,89th annual academy awards
7. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Kong: Skull Island’ – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 08: Actor Samuel L. Jackson (R) and LaTanya Richardson attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Kong: Skull Island’ at Dolby Theatre on March 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,two people,hollywood – california,film premiere,red carpet event,samuel l. jackson,warner bros.,latanya richardson,kong: skull island,premiere event
8. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Kong: Skull Island’ – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 08: Actor Samuel L. Jackson (R) and wife LaTanya Richardson (L) arrive for the Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Kong: Skull Island’ at Dolby Theatre on March 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,film industry,smiling,california,women,two people,hollywood – california,three quarter length,film premiere,wife,red carpet event,samuel l. jackson,warner bros.,latanya richardson,premiere event
9. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 10: Latanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend ‘Inglourious Basterds’ Premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on August 10, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,city of los angeles,film premiere,mann theaters,red carpet event,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson,tcl chinese theatre,premiere event,inglourious basterds
10. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 16: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attend Opening Night For LINCOLN CENTER THEATER’S Production of August Wilson’s ‘JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE’ After Party at Millennium Hotel on April 16, 2009 in New York. (Photo by NICHOLAS RICHER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,after party,lincoln center,samuel l. jackson,august,millennium & copthorne hotels,latanya richardson,premiere event
11. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
– JANUARY 17: LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend BET HONORS Award Ceremony Arrivals at Warner Theater on January 17, 2009. (Photo by JACKIE SNOW/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,two people,black entertainment television,awards ceremony,bet awards,samuel l. jackson,warner theater,latanya richardson
12. Opening Night on Broadway of Lucas Hnath’s ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ Starring Laurie Metcalf And Chris CooperSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 27: (L-R) Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attend the opening night on Broadway of Lucas Hnath’s ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ starring Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper at Golden Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,samuel l. jackson,broadway – manhattan,latanya richardson,john golden theatre,laurie metcalf,premiere event,a doll’s house part 2,chris cooper – actor
13. SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Conversations With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: Actors LaTanya Richardson Jackson (L) and Samuel L. Jackson attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Conversations with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,actor,screening,california,city of los angeles,talking,two people,three quarter length,samuel l. jackson,grey’s anatomy,latanya richardson,sag-aftra
14. 19th Annual DesignCare 2017 – ArrivalsSource:Getty
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – JULY 15: Actor Samuel L. Jackson (R) and his Wife LaTanya Richardson (L) attend the 19th Annual DesignCare 2017 at a private residence on July 15, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,two people,three quarter length,samuel l. jackson,pacific palisades,latanya richardson,residential building
15. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend(s) CHILDREN’S DEFENSE FUND BEAT THE ODDS at Gustavo’s on December 6th, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Max Rapp/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,two people,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson
16. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
NEW YORK CITY, NY – AUGUST 2: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attend COLUMBIA PICTURES Presents the World Premiere of THE OTHER GUYS at Ziegfeld Theatre on August 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,new york city,men,two people,samuel l. jackson,ziegfeld theatre,latanya richardson,premiere event
17. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (wearing Elie Tahari) attend(s) ELIE TAHARI hosts the May Cast of ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ at Elie Tahari Soho on April 29th, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,two people,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson,love – emotion
18. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 7: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attend VANITY FAIR Oscar Party – ARRIVALS at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,west hollywood,entertainment event,samuel l. jackson,vanity fair oscar party,sunset tower hotel,latanya richardson,oscar party
19. Vanity Fair aftershow party – Morton’s – Melrose AvenueSource:Getty
Samuel L Jackson and LaTanya Richardson. (Photo by Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,city of los angeles,two people,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson
20. The American Theatre Wing’s Centennial GalaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attend The American Theatre Wing’s Centennial Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,waist up,portrait,theatrical performance,cipriani – manhattan,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson,american theater wing
21. WACO Theater’s 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 17: Samuel L. Jackson (L) and LaTanya Richardson attend WACO Theater’s 2nd annual Wearable Art Gala on March 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,bestof,california,city of los angeles,two people,fashion,annual event,three quarter length,art,samuel l. jackson,latanya richardson
22. CinemaCon 2018 – The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola CompanySource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 26: Actress LaTanya Richardson (L) and actor Samuel L. Jackson, recipient of the Cinema Icon Award, attend the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by the Coca-Cola Company at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,actress,two people,nightclub,nevada,las vegas,achievement,samuel l. jackson,coca-cola,caesars palace – las vegas,latanya richardson,national association of theatre owners,cinemacon,the cinemacon big screen achievement awards,film award type
23. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 05: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attend the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ held on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,topix,bestof,looking at camera,portrait,film industry,blue,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,black hair,striped,two people,hollywood – california,event,casual clothing,curly hair,three quarter length,film premiere,suit,red carpet event,t-shirt,samuel l. jackson,medium-length hair,disney,top – garment,pants,flat cap,blazer – jacket,black blazer,rosary beads,navy blue,pixar,blue pants,latanya richardson,blue blazer,striped blazer,blue hat,striped pants,blue suit,black color,striped suit,premiere event,the incredibles 2
24. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 05: Actor Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson attend the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,adult,film industry,california,city of los angeles,women,two people,film premiere,wife,red carpet event,samuel l. jackson,disney,pixar,latanya richardson,premiere event,the incredibles 2