Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Samuel L. Jackson is Hollywood’s highest paid actor, and his films (he’s starred in over 100 roles) have generated billions at the box office. Sam is currently in two blockbuster movies set to hit the big screen, Glass and Captain Marvel.

But behind every successful Black man is a strong Black woman and that woman for Sam Jackson is LaTanya Richardson. The couple, who’ve been married since 1980, have stood the test of time. They’ve been married 38 years and she’s the reason he became an actor.



“I’m telling you, we were revolutionaries,” Richardson said in Essence Magazine. “We used to say the most revolutionary thing was to keep a Black family together. So that became our mantra.”

Take a look at Sam and LaTanya through the years.