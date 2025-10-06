Subscribe
Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Published on October 6, 2025

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Love is officially in the air for Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers! The stunning couple announced their engagement on Oct. 5, melting hearts across social media with a series of intimate, editorial-worthy photos that captured their undeniable chemistry and that breathtaking diamond ring. Let’s take a look back at their beautiful love story through a gallery of mesmerizing photos of the stunning couple.

Keitha and Ryan’s joint Instagram post felt like a celebration of Black love at its finest. Lounging on a couch, sharing takeout, laughing between takes, and gazing deeply into each other’s eyes, the two looked like a real-life romantic movie.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” Powers captioned the post, instantly setting the Internet ablaze.

Celebrity friends couldn’t help but share their excitement. Chloe Bailey commented, “I love you guys sm.” While Lori Harvey added, “Omg omg omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!” Naomi Campbell, La La Anthony, and Justine Skye also flooded the couple’s comments with love and celebration.

Ryan and Keith’s story has always embodied grace, growth, and genuine connection. The pair first met at a Teen Vogue party back in 2015, but they didn’t start dating until 2018. After four beautiful years together, they briefly split in 2022, which left fans heartbroken. But, as destiny would have it (pun intended), love brought them back together in 2024.

When Ryan Destiny spoke to People at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards earlier this year, she shared, “I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way. He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends—you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Keith Powers echoed the sentiment in his own People interview during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, saying, “We could fight. We might not talk to each other for a minute. But we love each other. We come back. For me and Ryan … this is family.”

From red carpet appearances to their glowing creative energy, Destiny and Powers continue to show what love looks like when it’s rooted in friendship, mutual respect, and deep admiration. Congratulations to the beautiful couple on their next chapter!

Check out a gallery of the stunning couple below:

1. Black Love

Source:Instagram

2. Love Them

Source:Instagram

3. Hotties

Source:Instagram

4. All Smiles

Source:Instagram

5. The Couple At Cannes

Source:Instagram

6. Officially Engaged

Source:Instagram

7. Bliss

Source:Instagram

8. Fine In Their Calvins

Source:Instagram

9. Adorable

Source:Instagram

10. Congrats Again To The Beautiful Couple

Source:Instagram

