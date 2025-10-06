Subscribe
Love Is In The Air: Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Are Engaged

See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers’ New Engagement Photos – They’re Everything

The couple announced their engagement with a romantic Instagram photoshoot, and we’re swooning over every detail.

Published on October 5, 2025

Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House at Coachella
Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

We have another internet wedding to get dressed for – and this one’s got “Black love goals” written all over it. Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are officially engaged! The singer, actress, and all-around style star announced the news with her longtime love on Instagram.

Spoiler alert: the photos are stunning.

Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Drop A Whole Editorial Shoot To Announce Their Engagement

The couple shared a joint carousel on October 5, showing off their effortless chemistry and Ryan’s sparkling new ring. The vibe was cozy and couture at the same time. In the photos, they’re curled up on a couch, eating takeout, laughing together, locking eyes like they’re in their own world.

The Black Hollywood couple looked like they just stepped out of a bridal editorial spread.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” Keith captioned the post.

Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers: A Relationship Timeline

Ryan and Keith have always been couple’s goals. They first met at a Teen Vogue party back in 2015 and started dating a few years later, officially becoming a couple in 2018. But like many great love stories, theirs wasn’t without a plot twist. After four years together, they split in 2022.

Fast forward three years, and love clearly had other plans. The pair found their way back to each other and quietly rekindled their romance in 2023. By February 2025, Ryan was publicly gushing about their reunion at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

“I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way,” she told People. “He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends — you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Keith echoed those same feelings while at the Cannes Film Festival in May. “Partnership really works when you really do look at your partner like family,” he said. “We could fight. We might not talk to each other for a minute. But we love each other. We come back… We’re so locked in and we just get each other’s jokes. It’s easy. She’s made me a better artist.”

Their announcement had celebrity friends – and the rest of us – in our feelings. Chloe Bailey commented, “I love you guys sm.” Lori Harvey wrote, “Omg omg omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!” Naomi Campbell, La La Anthony, Justine Skye, and more dropped love in the comments.

It’s the kind of joy we love to celebrate – a story of growth, reconnection, and deep, intentional love. Congratulations to the happy couple!

