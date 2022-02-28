Rihanna’s Most Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Fashion Looks

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Rihanna is without doubt a fashion icon. From her trendy hair to her effortless style, the Bajan beauty has given us fashion envy for years, always keeping her foot on our neck when it comes to serving high-quality looks that we love. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the billionaire beauty is now slaying when it comes to her maternity style, showing off her baby bump in the most fashionable ways ever.

From the moment she announced her pregnancy and debuted her baby bump, the fashion queen has taken her style to a whole new level, even explaining to PEOPLE at a Fenty Beauty Universe Event that “it’s fun but also a challenge” to style herself while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she continued. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby.”

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian crowned the Bajan beauty with the best pregnancy style ever and we certainly agree. All of which is Rihanna’s plan to redefine pregnancy fashion.

“I’m trying to enjoy it [pregnancy] as much as I could and fashion is one of my favorite things so redefining what it means to even be pregnant and maternal,” XONecole reports. “It can get uncomfortable at times, so you can dress the part and pretend.”

We’re having fun watching Rih Rih serve effortless looks while showing off her pregnancy baby bump, pairing her incredible fashion sense with her new mommy glow! While we can’t choose a favorite Rih Rih maternity moment thus far, here are all the times the 34-year-old fashion queen gave us jaw-dropping maternity looks that we can’t stop thinking about!