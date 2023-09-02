The Best Celebrity Looks At Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Stop In LA

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has been on everybody’s mind all summer long! Since it first kicked off in May of this year, the global tour has attracted stars from all walks of life as Queen Bey has packed out stadiums night after night on her first solo tour since 2016.
This weekend, Bey hits Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California for a four night stint and night one already brought the heat! Everyone from Issa Rae to Kelly Rowland to Gabrielle Union was in attendance and you already know they were all decked out in their very best metallic looks.
As Beyoncé continues to leave us speechless during her West Coast tour run, we’ve compiled a list of some of the hottest celeb looks from the weekend so far. Which look is your favorite?
1. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union turned heads in this stunning, sheer metallic hooded dress. She wore metallic undergarments underneath and wore her hair in a side swoop bang while serving face and body ahead of the show.
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross looked like a dream in this sparkly, multi colored mini dress from Rabanne, currently retailing for $3,690. She paired the look with black platform sandals and rocked her hair in jumbo box braids for Queen Bey.
3. Issa Rae
Issa Rae was all smiles in this two piece, chain mail skirt set from Prada that resembled a disco ball. She paired the look with silver platform heels and wore her hair in a slicked-back curly ponytail as she danced the night away.
4. Kelly Rowland
Of course, Beyoncé’s bestie was in attendance rocking a metal breastplate, oversides silver pants, and a silver bubble jacket from Buerlangma. Styled by Wilford Lenov, Kelly served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection ahead of the show.
5. Icon Tips
Stylist Billingsley owned the night in this incredible number, rocking an oversized silver top hat, a metallic jacket and metallic slacks. He also gave us the photoshoot of a lifetime for his Instagram feed. “don’t even waste ya time tryna compete with me. 👽🛸,” his Instagram caption read.
